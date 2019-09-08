Letter: Grateful for the story of Holocaust survivor

Thank you for the article about Holocaust survivor Irving Roth and the Resource Center at Temple Judea in Manhasset [“Fighting so they are not forgotten,” LI Life, Sept. 1]. I found it fascinating and chilling. I am glad Roth is still here to share his personal story and to remind us how we must fight this hatred of the Jewish people.

Don Otlin,

Franklin Square

I commend Newsday for its touching interview of Holocaust survivor Irving Roth.

My mother lost four of her siblings, their spouses and their children to the concentration camps. I was born in Breslau, Germany (now Wroclaw, Poland), and even though my father had been a decorated German soldier during World War I, he was still arrested and sent to Buchenwald concentration camp during the Kristallnacht pogrom in November 1938. His military papers did get him released after three weeks, with the proviso that he and his family leave Germany within two months. Our only option was Japanese-occupied, Shanghai, China, where 18,000 German and Austrian Jews found refuge.

While about 11 million people, including 6 million Jews, were killed by the Nazis, there were survivors. I was one of the fortunate ones. When the Nazis, allies of Japan, petitioned the occupation authorities in Shanghai, to do away with us, they refused. Instead, in 1943, they had us move into a restricted area, where we survived the war.

Evelyn Pike Rubin,

Plainview

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Editor’s note: The writer is author of the 1993 book “Ghetto Shanghai.”