Reflective license plates are a great safety enhancement, especially when driving at night behind a vehicle with only one functioning tail light. But increasingly I see the plates illegally covered by plastic, often so dark as to obscure the plate — and apparently placed to throw off toll scanners. I believe police should enforce the law and ticket drivers with these illegal covers.

Joseph A. Curtiss,

Miller Place

Run our public schools more efficiently

It is time that public schools on Long Island are looked at as businesses that have to justify their expenses.

For example, can anyone tell me why the Town of Islip, considering its physical size, needs a dozencq school districts, each with a superintendent and a staff to support that leader? Typically, superintendents are handsomely paid, well into six figures.

Think of the savings if those 12 districts were merged into one Town of Islip district under the town supervisor. Even if the one superintendent were paid twice as much, that would still be a considerable savings.

Taking this further, what if there were only one school district in each town and the two cities in Nassau and Suffolk counties? Each one could consolidate services like transportation, security, maintenance and so on. This would result in more funding for the schools themselves.

William J. Van Sickle,

Brentwood

Voters should know they have the power

What we need is someone in charge of our elected officials to demand that they start earning their salaries and benefits by doing the jobs they were elected to do — running this country.

Oh, wait! There is someone. It’s us, the voters.

We need to vote against wasted taxpayer dollars and wasted time and effort. Our parties need to put egos aside and come together for the betterment of our country.

Lorraine Maggio,

Oakdale