Get vaccinated to help those who can’t

A parent described the effect of a school ban against students who are not vaccinated as “Hell, absolute hell” [“LI anti-vaxxers protest,” News, Sept. 17].

I was born in 1946 and had measles, mumps and chickenpox. If I could have had vaccines to prevent those diseases, I would have, because I went through misery.

Mumps made my throat hurt so bad I couldn’t swallow for days. Measles made my eyes hurt so much that, though I was a voracious reader, I couldn’t stand to be in a lighted room, much less read. And with chickenpox, I remember being crusted with calamine lotion and trying hard not to scratch, because I didn’t want scars.

With all, I ran terrible fevers, and had aches and pains. And I was fortunate not to have permanent damage, aside from bad memories. Why would loving parents risk putting their children through these?

Science supports having vaccinations, but no science supports the decision not to, except in certain rare cases of conditions that make vaccines dangerous. Those children need the protection of herd immunity. To deny them that is selfish.

Ellen Solow Holzman,

Mattituck

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Two-family homes are a solution

One option not often mentioned in the discussion of the affordability of housing is the lack of two-family homes on Long Island [“Millennials and the high cost of living,” Letters, Sept. 18].

These houses enable the owner to rent the second unit, making the mortgage easier to afford. This is a simple way to keep millennials and others on Long Island.

Bob Cavaliere,

Port Jefferson Station

Yemen rebels have reason to retaliate

Bomb Iran after attacks on oil-processing facilities in Saudi Arabia?

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has waged war on Yemen, one of the poorest countries on Earth, after Houthi rebels routed a government backed by a coalition including the Saudis, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The House of Saud, the rulers of Saudi Arabia, has destroyed hospitals, schools, homes, apartment houses, water supplies, power plants and transportation infrastructure. The Saudis have blockaded food and medicine at ports and entry points, leading to mass starvation of tens of thousands and disease affecting women, children and the elderly.

I am skeptical of claims from Saudi Arabia and Washington that Iran is responsible for the oil-facility bombings this past weekend [“U.S. balancing diplomacy, Iran threats,” News, Sept. 18]. The fighting in Yemen is a regional war involving the aggressive attack by giant, rich Saudi Arabia against puny, impoverished Yemen. Did the Saudis think they would never be counterattacked or pay a price?

Now Washington and some in the media are hyperventilating on a response. “We’re locked and loaded,” President Donald Trump tweeted. Really?

Saudi Arabia has called for a UN investigation of the oil-facility bombings. It should be carried out with people on the ground and careful analysis.

If the United States helps ignite war in the Middle East, who benefits?

Bob Stevens,

East Northport

Don’t let town officials run our schools

I agree with a reader that perhaps there are more school districts than Islip, or other Long Island towns, need [“Run our public schools more efficiently,” Just Sayin’, Sept. 14]. I also agree that there could be savings by consolidating small districts.

I do not agree that there should be townwide school districts run by the town supervisor. I believe the towns are run by politicians whose only goal is to win the next election and keep their jobs. As it is, I do not believe our towns are that efficiently run. As we have seen in Oyster Bay, they are subject to corruption. Having town governments run the schools would open up the education system to the political patronage mills.

It is interesting that the next letter in the paper that day spoke of the need to have voters take charge of our elected officials to demand that they do their jobs.

Lewis Damrauer,

Dix Hills

Happy with continuing care community

It was good to read about the Jefferson’s Ferry retirement community in South Setauket [“Picking a place to age,” Act 2, Sept. 8]. The idea of a place for independent and active seniors that includes a health facility that offers rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory support and even hospice is a concept that keeps friends and spouses together for life no matter what happens along the way.

Such a place is rare on Long Island, so many people are unaware of the benefits of this concept.

According to New York State, Suffolk has two continuing care retirement communities: Jefferson’s Ferry and Peconic Landing in Greenport. Nassau has just one: The Amsterdam at Harborside in Port Washington. For nine years, my wife and I have enjoyed living at The Amsterdam. We could not have made a better choice.

Edwin Hess,

Port Washington