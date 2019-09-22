Letter: LI needs more places to charge cars

Your story “Watts up: Our drivers plug in” [News, Sept. 18] states that Long Island has 30% of the all-electric and electric hybrid vehicles registered in New York State. It goes on to discuss Level 2 charging stations, which provide cars with up to 25 miles of driving range for each hour they charge.

What’s really missing on Long Island is a network of reliable public direct-current fast-charging stations with consistent rates that can add power in minutes rather than hours and serve all electric vehicles.

I have found Nassau County has only two fast-charging locations that will accommodate my Hyundai Kona’s combined charging system-combo connector, and the two units are many miles away and available only during car dealership business hours. At each dealer, you’ll find a single charging unit that might be broken, blocked by dealer vehicles or in use, requiring a wait of 30 minutes or so to begin recharging.

We need the government or businesses to set up a well-planned direct-current fast-charging network with locations that have multiple units to serve both combined-charging-system-combo and CHAdeMO-brand connectors, and which will accept a single method of payment. Until then, charging an electric vehicle anywhere but home will be very inconvenient if not impossible on Long Island.

Thomas Rhein,

Massapequa Park