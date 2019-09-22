Letter: Services today are fair transactions

Columnist Lane Filler must live in a very different world from the one I live in. Musing on the release of the “Downton Abbey” movie, Filler describes the relationship between entrepreneurs who sell their services and their customers in a bizarre and Dickensian way [“Are we so different from the Crawleys?,” Opinion, Sept. 17].

Where most of us see people who have developed various skills which they market to make a living, Filler sees customers “prevailing on” these workers as if they were being forced to work for nothing. He appears to see the relationship between the seller of services and his or her customer as a victim-victimizer scenario that is far from the truth.

Many carpenters, plumbers, electricians, landscapers, hairstylists, etc., are paid quite handsomely for their efforts. Filler goes on to explain that these entrepreneurs work for 1,000 different “masters,” as if they were forced into servitude. What a jaded way to describe a mutually beneficial exchange of services for pay.

I hope Filler comes to see the reality of a healthy economy in which each of us is both purchaser and seller of services in transactions that benefit all parties, not masters taking advantage of hopeless servants.

Michael Cisek,

East Islip