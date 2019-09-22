Letter: Student's choice was to avoid vaccines

In the story “Anti-vax parents protest” [News, Sept. 16], a 16-year-old Newfield High School student is quoted as saying, “I should have a right to choose.” She was referring to the law that requires students to be sent home if they have not received various vaccines.

The student is correct. A student can choose not to be vaccinated.

Choices in life come with consequences. With the choice a student makes regarding vaccination, he or she is also free to choose how to educate himself or herself outside of the school system that requires it. Such students should keep in mind that if they are college-bound or aspire to careers in health care, this issue will come up again.

Julie Rossetti,

Islip