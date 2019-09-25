For the second year in a row, the management of the New York Islanders has pulled a bait-and-switch on season ticket-holders [“Coliseum will be home to 28 Isles games this season,” News, Sept. 24].

For those like me who live off Long Island, the switch of seven more home games this coming season from Barclays Center in Brooklyn to Nassau Coliseum will cause a financial hardship. When team owner Jon Ledecky told me while shaking my hand at a summer event for season ticket-holders that there would be 20 games played at Barclays, I believed him.

By moving games to the Coliseum, he has increased my cost significantly because I’ll have to pay about $85 more for bridge tolls and $140 for parking.

Had I known when renewals for the 2019-20 season came due, I would have gone with a half season at Barclays. Now I can’t trust anything they say to me.

Mark Peters,

Bronx

‘Medicare for All’ not a ‘far left’ idea

Newsday’s story on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s departure from the presidential campaign described Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as “far-left candidates” [“De Blasio ends 2020 presidential campaign,” News, Sept. 21]. This read like a talking point from the Republican National Committee or President Donald Trump’s campaign.

According to the most recent Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll, 53% of Americans support a national “Medicare for All” plan of the type favored by Warren and Sanders. That’s hardly far left, with that level of support. Keep the editorializing to the opinion pages.

John C. Filipski,

Lake Ronkonkoma

Ways to cut water use — and cost

I read with interest the Sept. 21 “Just Sayin’” letter “Water rates penalize large households.” New York American Water has higher rates than my public water authority, and the reader had my sympathy until I realized how much water her family had actually used in July: more than 40,000 gallons, with more than 25,000 gallons in the top-price tier.

When I had a family of five in my house, we never even approached 100 gallons a day per person, even when filling our pool and watering our lawn and gardens. We are a family of two now and average 30 gallons a day per person.

Here are ways to reduce use: Check to see whether your water system has a significant leak; water the lawn deeply only once or twice a week, and never when it has rained; install low-flow shower heads and limit time in the shower; replace toilets with low-volume models, or install a two-step flusher; run the dishwasher and clothes washer only when they’re full; don’t let water run when washing dishes or brushing teeth.

In addition to saving hundreds of dollars a month, these ideas can save our aquifer for future generations.

Kathleen Dubuke,

Farmingdale

I, too, was floored when I received a water bill exceeding $600 for August from New York American Water. I called, and the company said my reading was accurate. I admit that lawn-watering was part of the higher use. However, I’m just stuck with the bill. My objection, mostly, is that my balanced budget charge of $23 a month was too low. I have now been advised that my budget rise to $98 a month, which, I think, is very high.

My husband and I raised five children in this house and never even came close to this amount. Now we have two people in the house, and I never expected my bill to go so high.

Doris Lastella,

Oceanside

New York’s struggling education system

While I mostly agree with what was said in “Don’t dumb down NY’s diploma” [Editorial, Sept. 8], I took extreme offense to a sentence that said some teachers want everyone to graduate. Unfortunately, passing everyone is something that some teachers must do to keep their jobs.

I had an assistant principal who was not happy with my passing just 80% of my students (most of them were juniors and seniors who struggled). Being near retirement, I was able to refuse to pass more. Because of the pressure put on teachers, many teach students to pass the test, not to extend their learning. The mentality from the top needs to change.

Linda Silverman,

Queens Village

Editor’s note: The writer taught math at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows from 1984 to 2011.

The dumbing down not only of New York State’s high school diploma, but also the general dumbing down of the American education system, will only further exacerbate the woeful ranking of U.S. students behind European and Pacific Rim counterparts.

I believe the misguided opt-out movement also contributes to the dumbing-down process. Life is full of stressful episodes. The earlier youngsters learn how to cope with a stressful situation such as taking a test, the better off they’ll be coping with it later in life.

Stanley L. Ronell,

Great Neck