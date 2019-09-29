TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Letter: Who will fund 'Medicare for All'?

Reader letter to Newsday for Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

Photo Credit: iStock photo

By Newsday Readers
Print

The Sept. 25 letter “‘Medicare for All’ not a ‘far left’ idea” quoted a Kaiser Family Foundation poll that said that 53% of Americans support Medicare for All.

I have worked and paid into the program for 40 years, and will receive Medicare coverage beginning in January. Media reports say Medicare may not be fully funded by the year 2026.

Kaiser reports that there were 59.8 million Medicare recipients in 2018, about 18.3% of the U.S. population.

The 53% figure reflected above would equal about 173 million Medicare recipients. Who would fund all of these beneficiaries? The money pot goes only so deep!

Anita L. Hertell,

  Ronkonkoma

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Goats at Heckscher State Park in East Islip Filler: An invasive species goating, goating, gone
Acting Israeli Prime Minister and leader of the Young: Netanyahu is losing his grip on power
Warblers, like the common yellowthroat warbler, are among Dobie: This bird crisis is our crisis, too
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of Raviv: Netanyahu's big stumble
Marshall: Sometimes counselors need a hand
Jim Carter in "Downton Abbey." Filler: Are we so different from the Crawleys?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search