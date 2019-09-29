Letter: Who will fund 'Medicare for All'?

The Sept. 25 letter “‘Medicare for All’ not a ‘far left’ idea” quoted a Kaiser Family Foundation poll that said that 53% of Americans support Medicare for All.

I have worked and paid into the program for 40 years, and will receive Medicare coverage beginning in January. Media reports say Medicare may not be fully funded by the year 2026.

Kaiser reports that there were 59.8 million Medicare recipients in 2018, about 18.3% of the U.S. population.

The 53% figure reflected above would equal about 173 million Medicare recipients. Who would fund all of these beneficiaries? The money pot goes only so deep!

Anita L. Hertell,

Ronkonkoma