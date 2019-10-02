I am a lifelong registered Republican, and I believe that the impeachment process has put our country at a crossroads that will define us as Americans [“Dems to launch formal impeachment inquiry,” News, Sept. 25].

Our president might have committed an egregious act. Regardless of the outcome, Congress is bound to uphold the Constitution. I have heard other Republicans point to the Bill Clinton impeachment as a valid reason to vote on a partisan basis. If the evidence points to innocence, regardless of party, impeachment or conviction should be voted down. If evidence points to the president’s guilt in trying to get a foreign government to support or denigrate American candidates, guilty is the only acceptable outcome.

I have never seen a situation in which the ability of our country to flourish, as our forefathers had envisioned, has been so threatened. Members of Congress who fail to follow the evidence should be voted out of office for failing to uphold the Constitution. In a vote as serious as this, there can be no partisanship.

Donald Atkins,

Patchogue

I was appalled at the contrast between the White House memo on the call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a summary given by chairman Adam Schiff at a Sept. 26 hearing of the House Intelligence Committee.

Schiff said he was portraying “the essence” of the call, but made up words that were not in the phone-call memo.

For example, Schiff, paraphrased the president as saying, “I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it.” This sounds pretty bad, but it was never said by Trump.

Schiff: “I’m going to put you in touch with people, not just any people, but the attorney general of the United States, my attorney general, Bill Barr. He’s got the whole weight of the American law enforcement behind him.” Again, this quotation was made up by Schiff.

For something this important, it was wrong for Schiff to make up statements. Based on these words and Schiff’s tone, it is obvious to me that he hates Trump and should not be involved in this investigation. The House of Representatives should appoint someone who would be fair and neutral.

Martin J. Fries,

Hicksville

The whistleblower law was designed to protect a person who comes forward with information that could result in jeopardizing his or her job. It seems a flagrant violation of the law to seek the identification of the whistleblower in Ukraine case, as President Donald Trump says he wants to do.

Diane McGuire,

Northport

Democrats should, but never will, challenge Republicans to condemn President Donald Trump for:

Implying that the Ukraine case whistleblower be executed as a spy.

Saying Rep. Adam Schiff has comitted treason while doing his job as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Invoking the terrible prospect of a civil war by repeating the comments of an evangelical preacher.

If Republicans truly care about the nation, they would demand that the 25th Amendment be used to force Trump to resign. I believe his tweets reveal him to be unfit and dangerous.

Ed Ciaccio,

Douglaston

The impeachment inquiry seems reminiscent of the trial of Socrates, who observed: “If somebody asks them, ‘Why, what evil does he practice or teach?’ They do not know, and cannot tell; but in order that they do not appear to be at a loss, they repeat the ready-made charges; for they do not like to confess that their pretense of knowledge has been detected.”

In other words, I believe Democrats have dedicated themselves to destroying a president, regardless of the truth, in their pursuit of power. How will they do it? By continuously repeating the same lies, such as that he colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 election.

This technique has been around for thousands of years. The Roman statesman Cato closed each of his speeches with a call to destroy Carthage (“Carthago delenda est”), knowing that the repetition would breed agreement.

They should be ashamed of themselves.

Elgin Alexander,

Northport

President Donald Trump seems to believe he can do no wrong. And it appears that his supporters believe he is above the law. The attorney general seems to function to shield the president from accountability. Trump has openly tried to use his office for personal gain, suggesting that the next G-7 meeting be held at a Trump resort, and pressured Ukraine to help him against a potential political opponent.

So much for “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.”

Michele Calves,

West Islip

Despite my strong conviction that Donald Trump has been unfit to be president for many reasons, I have not been in favor of his impeachment.

Perhaps naively, I have felt that by the next election, enough voters would have tired of his behavior and become appalled by his actions to deny him a second term. But the revelation of his solicitation of assistance from a foreign government to possibly smear a political rival has convinced me that the 2020 elections could very well be compromised. Therefore, I do now support impeachment inquiries to shorten this administration.

Perhaps the Republican Party can find another candidate whose experience, demeanor and ethics would be worthy of the presidency.

Eileen Toomey,

Huntington Station