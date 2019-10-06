I wish to apologize to the people of Ukraine, a developing country fighting for its freedom from a much stronger Russia.

More than 200 years ago, the United States was a small country fighting for its freedom from a much stronger United Kingdom. Since we in the United States understand how hard this is for Ukraine, our Congress voted to assist Ukraine with a large sum of money and weapons. Then, President Donald Trump briefly withheld this aid — while Ukraine was fighting for its life! Thankfully this money has since found its way to Ukraine.

In 2016, electing Trump president, in my opinion, was a huge mistake, and I hope my fellow Americans will correct this in next year’s election.

Be strong, Ukraine. The people of the United States will continue to give you our support. We just have a little cleaning up to do in our White House first.

Maureen Marotta,

Baldwin

For almost three years, we heard accusations against President Donald Trump of Russian collusion, for which the Mueller report found no solid evidence. In addition, questions raised about campaign finance fraud and violations of the emoluments clause have not gone far.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now trying a revised script. Urgency is of paramount importance. After all, Trump could be reelected before he could be impeached. (Now wouldn’t that be democratic with a lowercase d!)

In two past impeachment cases, the full House voted to trigger official impeachment proceedings, followed by evidence introduced by both sides. That initial vote has been ignored. Pelosi instead announced an official inquiry by six committees in her Democratically controlled chamber.

With the clock running, Pelosi is grasping at the only brass ring left. She claims that Trump acted improperly when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden over their dealings in that country. I believe the accusations of improper conduct in the Ukraine case will prove to be unfounded. In addition, Joe Biden’s candidacy for president should not provide a magic shawl to protect him from scrutiny.

An often-cited definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly while expecting a different result. I think that with this latest inquiry of Trump, we have entered that territory.

Art Mattson,

Lynbrook

Members of the House should vote on whether to impeach the president based on the facts provided, not their politics. If impeachment is approved, the Senate should then weigh the evidence. If the facts warrant conviction but senators, for political reasons, do not vote that way, then it’s on them — and voters can take that into consideration in November 2020.

Rony Kessler,

Franklin Square

The Constitution begins with the words “We the People,” and it reminds all of us about the responsibility facing every American as we watch our government move toward a crisis.

This country is embattled in a political furor. The most important thing citizens can do is make every attempt to get all the facts for ourselves. As difficult as it might be to do, we need to ensure that our sources of news and facts come from multiple outlets that reflect different opinions on the questions facing our country.

Everyone is aware of the accusations of bias against different news channels, newspapers, commentators and websites. It may be difficult and unpleasant, but I do believe that our Constitution is in peril, and it is worth listening to the different opinions to get to the truth.

The primary source of the truth, in this case, is the Constitution itself. Has a foreign power tried to interfere with our election process? Has the president acted within his powers or violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution?

James Conner,

Rocky Point

Columnist George F. Will’s conclusion that “The best antidote for a bad election is a better election” is difficult to disagree with [“Impeach Trump? But at what cost?,” Opinion, Sept. 30]. I wonder, however, whether the cynicism that drives President Donald Trump is ingrained in our national psyche. Do enough Americans see Trump’s threat to American ideals?

Trump came by cynicism at the knee of a mentor, lawyer Roy Cohn, who reportedly said, “Don’t tell me about the law; tell me who the judge is.” He, as Trump does, thought everything was rigged. And Trump seems to never stop trying to rig everything. His alleged effort to rig his election by bribing a foreign government should surprise no one.

Will his supporters realize that nihilistic cynicism is dangerous? Whether or not they agree with him on legitimate issues including deregulation, judges, abortion, etc., will they realize that a charismatic leader with no moral compass can destroy a country?

I think most people know that Trump has no decency. But do his supporters? I believe the majority does.

Jim Morgo,

Bayport

Editor’s note: The writer is a co-founder of the Bayport-Blue Point chapter of Indivisible, a political activist organization.