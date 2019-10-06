TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Letter: Gun control is a worthy cause for Northwell's CEO

Reader letter to Newsday for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019

Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health, is on

Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health, is on a crusade to reduce gun violence. Photo Credit: Chris Ware

By Newsday Readers
Print

A reader criticized Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling’s push to end gun violence as grandstanding [“Northwell CEO should fight medical errors,” Letters, Oct. 3].

Before retirement, I worked for more than 20 years directly for Dowling or within his senior management team. His promotion of preventive health has been unwavering, with efforts to improve local housing, to eliminate environmental hazards and to create organic food co-ops.

His focus on gun control is consistent with a core philosophy that the best way to prevent suffering or medical error is to keep people healthy. At the same time, Northwell dedicates significant resources to assuring safety and avoiding medical errors. I was a part of many of these initiatives. Does the reader believe it is not possible to focus on both process and prevention simultaneously?

In addition, the reader, an NRA member, sanitized the statistics he cited about 11,000 firearm homicides in 2016. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that total gun-related deaths in 2017 — from killings, suicides and other incidents — totaled nearly 40,000.

Healing shattered bodies, treating trauma and watching death unnecessarily destroy families is the work done every day by the health care providers Dowling represents.

Cynthia Lovecchio,

  Glen Cove

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by her husband William Dobie: When rich people refuse to learn their lesson
Frank Esposito of Lindenhurst received $650,000 in medical Filler: Caught between doctors and insurers
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One Young: The Ukraine saga through different kaleidoscopes
Sen. Howard Baker speaks at the American Society Dobie: Watergate's echoes are hard to ignore
Goats at Heckscher State Park in East Islip Filler: An invasive species goating, goating, gone
Acting Israeli Prime Minister and leader of the Young: Netanyahu is losing his grip on power
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search