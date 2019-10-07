Letter: Not impressed by millennial workers

In “Burned-out generation” [Business, Sept. 30], consumer psychologist and college professor Kit Yarrow says millennials have “a really strong work ethic.”

Holy cow, does she have it wrong.

While it is dangerous to generalize about an entire generation, during my 41 years operating a food shop in Cedarhurst, I found that millennials had the worst work ethic of any group.

Many wanted to start at the top. There was no such thing as working toward a goal. Because everyone gets a trophy, they were never allowed to fail.

Social media is a huge pressure we never had. Student loan debt? Well, one shouldn’t go to a $60,000-a-year college to be a teacher; go to a state school. If you want to be a freelance photographer, well, that’s a choice. It’s all about personal responsibility and good choices. I believe immigrants in the country illegally who work the farms and lawns of Americans have a better work ethic than most American millennials.

Mitch Rakita,

Lake Grove

Tariffs will hurt ties between U.S. and EU

As the story “$7.5B tariffs on EU imports” [Business, Oct. 3] makes clear, in the wake of weakening economic activity, nations are staring into the face of a global recession.

The World Trade Organization has ruled in favor of the United States over the illegal subsidies that the European Union gave to Airbus 15 years ago. This gives the United States the green light to raise tariffs on certain EU imports. But just because we can raise tariffs, we really need to question whether we should at this time.

These tariffs will only exacerbate the deteriorating relationship between the United States and the EU and hit U.S. consumers in their wallets.

There is a real danger in going through life looking through a rearview mirror. The current climate is very reminiscent of the late 1920s, when the infamous Smoot-Hawley tariff was enacted in an effort to protect U.S. businesses and farmers. It was one of the major causes of the Great Depression.

Please, let us not repeat history by making the same mistake. We need to look at what is happening now, not what happened 15 years ago.

Arthur M. Shatz,

Oakland Gardens

Too many seats could compromise safety

Why should we be relieved that the FAA is ready to investigate whether shrinking economy seat space on airplanes is a safety risk [“Worry over size of shrinking airline seats,” Business, Oct. 2]?

I traveled by air for business for more than 40 years and saw how the FAA let carriers reduce the space, or pitch, between seats, especially in economy class. This helped airlines cram in more seats to produce more profit at the expense of passenger comfort and safety. I don’t know how many times I looked around my location on a plane and wondered how I would get out fast in an emergency.

On some planes in the past, only two seats were placed at wing exits, with an extra seat-sized space kept clear to facilitate rapid exit. Now, though, I see the standard three seats in those areas. Just imagine trying to get out fast with that third seat blocking your exit.

Michael J. Moonitz,

Massapequa

Even trained police officers can misfire

After the tragic death of NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, we learned that the suspect never fired his weapon, and that Mulkeen was killed by police gunshots [“NYPD: It was friendly fire,” News, Oct. 1].

Multiple shots were fired during Mulkeen’s struggle with the armed man, Antonio Lavance Williams, who himself was killed in the incident. Three hit the officer.

Five cops who spent considerable time training to handle weapons in heated situations missed their target — and one of their own is dead.

Tell me again how laymen carrying guns to church and the mall and in schools are going to help us put an end to mass shootings with no risk of collateral damage.

Ted D. Gluckman,

Rockville Centre

Concern about drones filling the skies

Your article “UPS gets nod for drone deliveries” [Business, Oct. 2] reminds me of a football halftime show at Shea Stadium in 1979 when a model airplane crashed and hit two spectators, one fatally. With these drones flying all over, what happens if they come down on pedestrians or hit the windshield of a moving car?

Bob Ranieri,

St. James

Grateful for the work of a Newsday reporter

I had little, if any, interest in local politics until I started reading articles and columns by Rick Brand, who covered local news and Suffolk County government for Newsday for 41 years [“Former Newsday reporter honored,” News, Oct. 3]. As Legis. William J. Lindsay III (D-Bohemia) said, they were always fair and balanced.

Brand made me aware of and interested in local politics. I will miss his input, and I wish him well in his retirement.

Frank J. Farrell,

Blue Point