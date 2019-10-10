Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo remains opposed to the National Grid-Williams Co. gas pipeline [“OK gas pipeline, senators urge,” News, Oct. 3]. Why does he want to mar our Long Island landscape and homes with acres of plastic solar panels and our ocean views with wind turbines? Why doesn’t he present some fathomable scientific facts about the impact the pipeline would have on global warming and let us vote on it?

We are the stewards of our beautiful Long Island for today and for future generations.

William Adams Littell,

Moriches

Six Long Island senators buckled to fossil fuel industry pressure and scare tactics. This hypocrisy is especially disappointing in the case of Sen. Todd Kaminsky, who, as chair of the Environmental Conservation Committee, championed the Climate Leadership and Communities Protection Act.

To meet the goals mandated in the law, we must aggressively build a renewable-energy economy and phase out fossil fuel — not build new fracked-gas infrastructure. Legislation is meaningless without enforcement.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo rejected the Williams pipeline for good reason, and must do so again. We are in a climate emergency and we need leaders who will stand up to the industry’s commitment to business as usual. Clearly Sens. Kaminsky, John Brooks, Kevin Thomas, Anna Kaplan, Monica Martinez and James Gaughran are not those leaders.

Alexa Marinos,

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

North Babylon

Editor’s note: The writer is a volunteer with the Sierra Club environmental organization.

The news that some state representatives have seen the light on the need for a new natural-gas pipeline, even at least partially, is welcome.

New Yorkers pay some of the highest residential electricity rates in the country, and they will get only worse if there isn’t a swift and drastic change in environmental policy. A 2017 U.S. Chamber of Commerce study found that our state has lost more than 17,400 jobs, more than $1.6 billion in economic gains, and $971 million in wages from denying necessary pipeline projects.

The only way New York can get the energy it needs now is by approving pipelines to supply safe and reliable energy for households and businesses. A steady supply of gas supports jobs and keeps energy prices low for consumers.

We echo the calls of leaders like Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who support the pipeline. It’s time to support policies that benefit New York families and businesses.

Wendy Hijos,

Averill Park, N.Y.

Editor’s note: The writer is New York State director of Consumer Energy Alliance, an organization backed by energy companies, labor, manufacturers, chambers of commerce and utility customers.

It is distressing that Long Island’s six Democratic state senators are urging a “conditional” approval of the Williams pipeline. After the bold leadership they showed in helping pass the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, to now find any path toward accepting the pipeline constitutes a tremendous betrayal of the principle of being committed to climate action.

The pipeline would be placed in environmentally sensitive areas of the Rockaways, which are already susceptible to disruption, as seen in superstorm Sandy. And we must question the motives of National Grid, both in looking to secure its future in fossil fuels and in holding local businesses and residences hostage to a moratorium on gas hookups while failing to demonstrate a real need for more dirty fracked gas.

I urge the Long Island six to rediscover their commitments to the environment and our climate. We need to move forward for our environment and climate, not backward!

Charles Nieves,

Massapequa

Editor’s note: The writer is a volunteer with the Long Island Progressive Coalition, a political advocacy organization.

We urge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to stand strong against political pressure to approve the Williams pipeline on an “emergency” basis. There is no such thing as a gas pipeline built for short-term use — one that will cost nearly $1 billion to build.

Sadly, this pressure from local state senators who touted their support of NY’s Climate and Community Protection Act exposes their hypocrisy to address climate change. Equally hypocritical is supporting a pipeline that would carry fracked gas from Pennsylvania. New York banned hydrofracturing to protect its air and water, but in Pennsylvania, where the practice is allowed, residents face pollution of their air and water.

By supporting the pipeline, the Nassau and Suffolk county executives put Long Island’s South Shore at risk for ecological damage despite the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s due diligence in rejecting the pipeline’s permit application.

Kay Bromberg,

Roslyn Heights

Editor’s note: The writer is vice president of the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor, an advocacy organization.