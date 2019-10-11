I am for the first time in my life ashamed of my country. Our abandonment of the Kurds is a shameful act [“Turkey hits U.S. allies,” News, Oct. 10].

Thousands of Kurds died or were wounded in fighting to defeat the Islamic State. Now President Donald Trump is throwing them to the wolves.

Trump should release the transcripts of conversations he has had with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is the type of authoritarian strongman our president admires. Erdogan has turned his country away from being a secular democracy, and won reelection in part by imprisoning thousands of his citizens for supposedly taking part in the failed coup. This is the same man whose embassy security forces attacked and beat peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C., and allegedly attempted to kidnap from Pennsylvania a refugee cleric he accuses of leading the coup. These behaviors won him a White House visit.

It is even more disheartening to see that Turkey’s action against the Kurds stands to strengthen Russia’s influence in Syria. This from a member of NATO.

Joe Squerciati,

Hicksville

Congress should get back to critical needs

Many retail businesses have help-wanted signs in their windows. You don’t have to be an analyst to figure why. September’s unemployment rate was 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years [“Job openings at 18-month low, hirings edge down,” Business, Oct. 10]. For the first time in U.S. history, minorities make up the most new hires aged 25 to 54, according to The Washington Post.

However, even these numbers can be improved on if Congress would do its job and approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which the Trump administration projects would add 175,000 jobs. In addition Congress should act to lower prescription drug costs.

But I guess these issues are secondary to efforts of Democrats to overturn the 2016 presidential election. To members of Congress, I say, how about acting on things meaningful to the average American, the folks you seem to have forgotten.

Marty Orenstein,

New Hyde Park