Letter: Spend public money on needs of Americans

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

Suffolk Legis. Sam Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) joined immigrant rights groups as they react Tuesday to federal court rulings blocking Trump's "public charge" rule, which was set to go into effect Oct. 15, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Newsday Readers
As a taxpayer, I find it infuriating that while many Americans go hungry, are homeless, have high medical costs or endure a host of other problems, many Democratic elected officials vote to give public money to immigrants who are new or here illegally.

Our welfare system was created as a temporary means to support Americans in times of need, paid for with taxpayer money. It should not be a system to support noncitizens or people breaking our laws.

The Trump administration’s “public charge” rule — which seeks to withhold green cards from immigrants who receive public assistance such as Medicaid, housing assistance or food stamps — is long-overdue common sense [“Assailing green card rule,” News, Oct. 16].

The actions of people like Suffolk Legis. Samuel Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) who advocate for taxpayers to support new immigrants and those in the country illegally is a betrayal of those taxpayers by people elected to look out for them and their families!

Anthony Johnson Sr., Brentwood

