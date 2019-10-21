Newcomers face challenges on Long Island

Newcomers face challenges on LI

Living on Long Island is a challenge!

The article “From Germany to LI for job, kids” [News, Sept. 22], about a marketing executive who moved her family to take a job on Long Island, left the impression that the work situation for highly qualified women with children is very difficult in Germany. This is true, but it is difficult in the United States as well!

The United States was No. 51 in the World Economic Forum’s rankings for gender equality in 2018, while Germany was No. 14. The work-life balance is much worse in the United States, especially on Long Island. Costs here are high, so people need to work harder — sometimes hold two jobs. In Germany, it is common for experienced employees to have 30 paid vacation days and six weeks of paid sick days, including social benefits like health and unemployment insurance.

The couple in the story feared occupational roadblocks in the future for their daughters if the family stayed in Germany.

My husband and our three children came from Germany to Long Island 10 years ago. Our kids were teenagers then and returned to Germany after high school. German universities do not cost tens of thousands of dollars. Those who do not go to university can start paid apprenticeships. Many young people on Long Island cannot afford college and struggle to find a good job. Some need to live with their parents, since life on Long Island is so expensive.

Kirsten Thieme,

Sound Beach

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Impeachment and the work of Congress

Rep. Peter King demonstrates that he is part of the problem, not the solution.

In answering the question “Why do you oppose an inquiry?,” he responded that he doesn’t believe a presidential election should be overturned except because of a serious crime [“Is an impeachment inquiry warranted?,” News, Oct. 15].

An inquiry is a process to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to proceed with impeachment. Should an impeachment come from the House and a conviction in the Senate, that process does not overturn an election.

We elect a vice president along with the president, not separately. The purpose of the vice president is to serve out the term if the president dies or becomes unable to serve. King’s position is based on an invalid premise.

Leonard Cohen,

Wantagh

To the reader who wrote “Congress should get back to critical needs” [Letters, Oct. 11], I wish to offer some facts. First, Democrats are not trying to “overturn the 2016 presidential election.” They are attempting to ensure that there are consequences for the many illegal and immoral acts that President Donald Trump has committed or encouraged others to commit.

The writer states that he wants Congress to act on “things meaningful to the average American.” He is apparently unaware that the House has passed many dozens of bills to benefit us average Americans, only to have Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allow them to languish in the Senate. Examples of such legislation involve gun safety, voting rights, protection of affordable health care, campaign finance reform, etc. I believe his main priority for almost the last three years has been to assure that judicial vacancies are filled with right-wing ideologues, many of whom are unfit for their positions.

What would truly be meaningful to average Americans would be to have an administration that worked for us, rather than for President Donald Trump, his family and those who have enabled them to trample on the Constitution and pervert democracy as we know it.

Sherry Eckstein,

Huntington

Proceed with care in creating a new agency

The article about the Huntington Town Board’s consideration of creating a Bureau of Administrative Adjudication to handle code and ordinance violations raises many questions [“Enforcing the code,” News, Oct. 14]:

Would parties affected by a violation, other than the defendant, be able to get details on and attend a hearing? Would verbatim transcripts be made available to the public and subject to the Freedom of Information Law? Who would appoint the director? Would there be a mechanism to ensure that it is not simply a political appointee who will act in accord with the governing ideology of the town supervisor and/or attorney?

Huntington residents need to understand the legal ramifications of this proposal, lest they create a new opaque institution.

Marc Schenck,

Albertson

Unhappy with Trump choice for G-7

Next year’s G-7 summit will be conducted at the president’s Trump National Doral Miami [“G-7 at Trump property,” News, Oct. 18]?

The Doral club has been losing money and needs extensive repairs. Is the Trump Organization going to pay for them, or will taxpayers?

If Trump gets government money to improve his resort, I believe this would be a

clear violation of the Constitution.

Christine Parker,

Middle Island