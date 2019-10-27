Reconsider sports that reward a knockout

With all the attention given to preventing concussions in football at every level, why do we condone “sports” such as boxing and mixed martial arts in which the goal is to knock out your opponent, possibly with a traumatic brain injury?

I recently read that Patrick Day of Freeport was at least the third young man to die from a traumatic brain injury sustained in the boxing ring this year [“LI boxer passes away,” Sports, Oct. 17]. I realize a lot of people make a lot of money from these contests, but this is a travesty that requires some thoughtful consideration.

Hank Baumann,

Wantagh