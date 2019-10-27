TODAY'S PAPER
Suit accusing McGann raises questions

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Bishop John McGann celebrates Easter Mass at St.

Bishop John McGann celebrates Easter Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre on April 3, 1994. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Keating

Print

I’d like to know why it took more than 50 years for two women and a man to accuse the late Bishop John McGann of the Diocese of Rockville Centre of abusing them sexually when they were children [“Suit names bishop,” News, Oct. 24]. Were the accusers’ parents, the Nassau district attorney or law enforcement authorities ever informed? Way too much doesn’t add up here. Many questions must be asked.

Thomas Patrick Folan,

   Miller Place

Expand listings of women’s sports on TV

In recent years I find myself watching more women’s sports on TV. This probably started years ago with the incredibly entertaining matches of the U.S. women’s soccer team. Unfortunately, while I applaud the limited coverage Newsday does offer in its sports pages, your TV listings of women’s sporting events is incomplete. I believe this oversight contributes to their overall second-class status.

Tim Wynne,

   Oakdale

