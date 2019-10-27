Suit accusing McGann raises questions

I’d like to know why it took more than 50 years for two women and a man to accuse the late Bishop John McGann of the Diocese of Rockville Centre of abusing them sexually when they were children [“Suit names bishop,” News, Oct. 24]. Were the accusers’ parents, the Nassau district attorney or law enforcement authorities ever informed? Way too much doesn’t add up here. Many questions must be asked.

Thomas Patrick Folan,

Miller Place

Expand listings of women’s sports on TV

In recent years I find myself watching more women’s sports on TV. This probably started years ago with the incredibly entertaining matches of the U.S. women’s soccer team. Unfortunately, while I applaud the limited coverage Newsday does offer in its sports pages, your TV listings of women’s sporting events is incomplete. I believe this oversight contributes to their overall second-class status.

Tim Wynne,

Oakdale