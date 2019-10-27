Red-light cameras make me feel safer
Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
I love the red-light camera program [“He’ll base his vote on red-light cameras,” Letters, Oct. 25]. I see fewer people running red lights. The program has made me feel much safer on the roads. I think the threat of a heavy fine has helped. Never go through red lights, and you will never get an expensive ticket.
I believe Suffolk County should keep the program and take down the camera warning signs. Tailgaters should learn to drive more safely and not to text while behind the wheel. I don’t care whether Suffolk makes money on the program; it provides a great service.
James McGrath,
Medford
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.