OpinionLetters

Red-light cameras make me feel safer

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

A red-light camera at Indian Head Road and

A red-light camera at Indian Head Road and Jericho Turnpike in Commack in April 2016.

Print

I love the red-light camera program [“He’ll base his vote on red-light cameras,” Letters, Oct. 25]. I see fewer people running red lights. The program has made me feel much safer on the roads. I think the threat of a heavy fine has helped. Never go through red lights, and you will never get an expensive ticket.

I believe Suffolk County should keep the program and take down the camera warning signs. Tailgaters should learn to drive more safely and not to text while behind the wheel. I don’t care whether Suffolk makes money on the program; it provides a great service.

James McGrath,

     Medford

