Praise to those who found ISIS leader

Thanks to the hard work, dedication and courage of the special forces of the U.S. military, the murderous leader of the Islamic State is dead [“How they did it,” News, Oct. 28].

Those in U.S. military support roles to this mission also deserve our gratitude and, of course, special thanks to the dedicated career professionals in our intelligence community who make successful raids like this possible.

Sadly, the death of Abu Baku al-Baghdadi, while significant, is not likely to bring an immediate end to ISIS. This and similar terrorist organizations are ideological movements that use technology to recruit and radicalize people around the globe. Our country is fortunate to be able to rely on the career professionals in military and intelligence who have dedicated their lives to making the world safer. Some call them the “deep state.” I call them heroes.

Carolyn Faggioni, Bellmore

Clergy abuse victims hesitate to speak up

I would like to explain why it can take so long for victims of priest sex abuse to come forward [“Suit accusing McGann raises questions,” Letters, Oct. 27]. It’s common for a victim to come forward at age 52. It can take years to overcome a life shattered by abuse that occurred when the victim was a child, especially when the abuser was a priest. The victim is often groomed by the abuser, feels shame and trauma, and does not feel safe to speak up, even to family. Many victims feel that they won’t be believed because the truth is so heinous.

Mary McKenna, Bellmore

Editor’s note: The writer, a retired social worker, leads a monthly group meeting in Bellmore of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.

Endorsement wording was misleading

I take the strongest possible exception to the wording in the Newsday editorial board’s endorsement in the race for Nassau County district attorney as it relates to an investigation into the “awarding of vendor contracts for catering facilities by the previous GOP administration” [“Singas a proven prosecutor,” Editorial, Oct. 22].

As Newsday has reported, the extension of the contract for the town’s Malibu beach facility, which appears to be the subject of the investigation, was the result of a document signed by two town officials in April 2019 without the knowledge of the town board or supervisor.

I left the office of town supervisor at the end of 2017. The editorial’s use of the phrase “by the previous GOP administration” is misleading and, intended or not, likely to besmirch my reputation among readers who are not conversant with the facts. Words have consequences. Newsday should strive to be more mindful of the facts in the future.

Anthony J. Santino, East Rockaway