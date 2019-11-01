TODAY'S PAPER
An empty Coliseum would hurt public

Fans file into the newly redesigned Coliseum as Billy Joel performs at the re-opening of Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on April 5, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Newsday Readers
When the reconstruction of the Nassau Coliseum began in 2015, officials said it would be a “state of the art entertainment venue and retail destination” venue. But it would be too small by NHL standards to host the New York Islanders. I thought, “I guess they know what they are doing.”

When the updated NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum opened in 2017, some people cried for the return of the Islanders. I wondered, “Do they really know what they’re doing?”

Then Newsday’s Oct. 29 news story “Competing arenas” asked whether the new Islanders arena at Belmont Park might spell the commercial end of the Coliseum. Need I ask, “Does anyone know what they are doing?”

Apparently, “they” don’t. Why spend $1.3 billion on an arena, as well as on retail space and a hotel, which I believe will be a disaster for local traffic and the Cross Island Parkway, when in the center of the county we have the Islanders’ historical home? Why was the Coliseum renovated with fewer seats? And why build a new venue that will compete for concerts and other entertainment and potentially result in an empty building and an economic disaster at the county Hub?

A lack of foresight is as bad as corruption. If the Coliseum goes downhill, Nassau County will see lower tax revenue and the public will be hurt.

Brian J. Davis, Oyster Bay

No early voting sites in northwest Nassau

The sites for early voting in Nassau County had a glaring omission: none convenient to the Great Neck or Port Washington peninsulas [“Early voting starts Saturday,” News, Oct. 25]. This needs to be corrected for next year’s federal and state elections.

Andy Aaron, Port Washington

Ads shouldn’t show candidates as pigs

I am writing to express my shock and disgust at campaign advertising by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone that portrays his opponent, Comptroller John Kennedy, and his wife, Legis. Leslie Kennedy, as pigs feeding at the trough, with images of pigs.

Instead of sticking to factually based issues and civil discourse, Bellone chose to denigrate in a most heinous way honest and hardworking public servants. These outrageously insulting ads have established a new low.

Joseph McCarthy, Southold

