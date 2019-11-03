TODAY'S PAPER
New York needs more fast-charging stations for electric cars

Reader letter to Newsday for Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019

A charging station for electric vehicles at Heritage

A charging station for electric vehicles at Heritage Park in Mount Sinai on Aug. 21, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Newsday Readers
I own a Chevy Bolt, a plug-in electric car. I like the quiet ride, acceleration, environmental benefits and low cost of maintenance. However the lack of fast-electric chargers for such cars makes it impossible to take long trips within New York.

Recently, I needed to go to Rochester and had to fly because there are not enough fast chargers on the route to that city to ensure a timely arrival.

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s plan to encourage drivers to buy electric vehicles has to make sure to include the building of lots of fast-charging stations, which can add 100 miles of range in a matter of minutes [“Schumer calls for electric-car incentive,” News, Oct. 28].

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is helping advance Schumer’s vision by incentivizing new fast-charging infrastructure in New York State, and the New York Power Authority’s EvolveNY program is good news. But there is still a long way to go in New York and nationally. People need to be sure they can confidently and quickly charge on the road before they will give up their gasoline-fueled cars.

Larry Greenstein,

Port Washington

