Readers sound off on eve of impeachment hearings 

To current and former allies and aides of President Donald Trump who refuse to testify before the impeachment inquiry [“Bolton a no-show at inquiry,” News, Nov. 8], my message is this:

If you believe the inquiry is unjust or unfair to Trump, you have a patriotic duty to defend our president by making public the facts on which you base your position. You should be champing at the bit to come and tell the truth and expose any falsehoods against the president.

By hiding behind all manner of excuses to avoid testimony, you are not only doing him and the country a grave disservice, you are demonstrating a cowardice of the lowest kind.

Ernst P. A. Vanamson,

Sayville

I think of Donald Trump as the people’s president. He is a world leader, and yet he speaks in a natural way, as if he were your next-door neighbor. In addition, he gets things done: finding ways to build the border wall, protect our trade with tariffs and change regulations to help business. Is anybody perfect? No. But just think of what he could accomplish if he had the support of those who have been trashing him for three years.

Barbara Howe,

Glen Cove

I agree with the Nov. 3 Newsday editorial, “The inquiry’s path is justified,” about the impeachment hearings, and I would like to comment on the Nov. 6 letter “Congress shouldn’t waste time on Trump.”

The reader should know that Congress is doing its job. There is enough evidence to set this inquiry in motion on the question of President Donald Trump withholding funds approved by Congress for Ukraine in return for a favor — dirt on political rival Joe Biden.

Unfortunately, everything is bitterly partisan these days, but I have no doubt if the tables were turned and President Barack Obama had tried Trump’s tactic, Republicans would have started work to impeach him.

Trump’s behavior requires this action. Otherwise, we would not be seeing democracy in action via checks and balances. We would be seeing an autocratic ruler in action.

Susan Berner,

Centereach

Great article about the jobs market [“Job news beats forecast,” News, Nov. 2] except for one detail. Why didn’t it mention that this has occurred during the administration of President Donald Trump? The nation added 128,000 jobs in October, outperforming forecasts by analysts, so he deserves credit. He never stops his determination to keep America great.

Patricia Bongiorno,

Bellmore

The unfolding impeachment presents us, the electorate, with the challenge of separating the signal from the noise, discerning the actual image on the radar screen, testimony, from tales.

Former tests of “Follow the money” and “What did the president know, and when did he know it?” are being obscured by revisionist constructions, false flags and ventriloquism.

We have been warned. In “1984,” we were told of “duckspeak,” author George Orwell’s term for meaningless points of doctrine thoughtlessly repeated by the regime’s followers.

The ducks of the party of President Donald Trump are flocking. Their squawks of “no collusion, no obstruction” and “witch hunt” are reanimated and enhanced by “traitor,” “Biden,” “Ukraine” and “hearsay.”

Duckspeak is the official language of many countries — Russia, China, Egypt. We must avoid it here.

Our ducks may quack, but we must not be distracted from the central, serious issue.

Brian P. Kelly,

Rockville Centre