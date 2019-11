Pedestrians often to blame for accidents

Nassau County’s program to enhance pedestrian safety is a positive step, but it seems to be addressed more to drivers than pedestrians [“County focuses on pedestrian safety,” News, Nov. 15].

I think pedestrians are more to blame for accidents. They cross at non-designated areas, against traffic lights and, more important, wear dark clothing at night, which certainly makes it much more essential that they cross at designated areas at designated times.

Joe Fasano,

Massapequa Park