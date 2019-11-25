High cost of jailing an innocent man

Thank goodness Keith Bush can enjoy hopefully a long life ahead [“Innocent man sues Suffolk,” News, Nov. 19].

His tragic story is one of a life taken away and nearly destroyed after 33 years in prison at the hands of law-enforcement authorities. Thank goodness Bush has been freed and can enjoy hopefully a long life. He deserves every penny of any lawsuit settlement — and probably more.

Unfortunately for the taxpayers, isn’t it ironic that we pay the salaries for one of the highest-paid police forces in the country, and we probably will pay for an astronomical court settlement resulting from the apparent willingness to close a case and get a conviction at any cost?

Patricia Clark,

St. James

Not sure he likes a moderate’s view

In a letter titled “The plight of the moderate voter” [Opinion, Nov. 16], it was particularly thoughtful of the reader to offer up such “moderate” positions as:

Allowing a woman to have an abortion in the case of rape or incest.

Supporting a “workable” wall at the Southern border coupled with a tracking system to cover all of the nonviolent people in the country illegally as they work toward citizenship.

Understanding that same-sex couples have a right to live their lives as they wish.

Believing that an economy in which the majority of U.S. equities are owned by 10% of the populace and 40% of the populace couldn’t handle an unexpected $1,000 expense is “vibrant.”

If that’s moderate, I’ll retire to bedlam.

Eric Jurist,

Wantagh

Where is objectivity in Trump hearings?

Is the impeachment inquiry seeking the truth? Why is the truth so elusive? Witnesses are called to report what they know. If they appear to contradict what seems to be pro-President Donald Trump dialogue, some representatives dismiss it as biased. If they appear to support what appears to be against Trump, some representatives dismiss it as biased.

Hello! Members of Congress are elected to represent the people — us! Can the dialogue be grounded in fairness and objectivity? Drop the bias! Do the work on behalf of the people!

John P. Schmidt,

Ridge

Newsday is giving prominent display to the impeachment hearings, which I consider a dog-and-pony show by Democrats.

Democrats know these hearings are going nowhere, but I think their strategy is to keep impeachment and Donald Trump center stage in hopes of preventing the president from being reelected.

Tom Santoro,

Holbrook

Fifty years ago at the age of 16, I joined the Republican Party in the Town of Islip. I admit that over the last 50 years, I probably have voted for Republicans that I knew little about, probably just out of party loyalty. My bad. I know this is common on the other side the fence, too. Their bad.

This last presidential election, however, I could not vote for Donald Trump and did not. I did not think Hillary Clinton was a good choice, either, so I cast a write-in vote for Thomas Jefferson.

That said, I am stunned by my local and national Republican leaders who are turning a blind eye and refuse to stand up to President Trump, who I think is a direct threat to democracy, decency and common sense. When will politicians and citizens say enough is enough? I do believe in the wise patriots who crafted our Constitution with its checks and balances, and hope it will be our savior.

Steven Ketcham,

Sayville

Don’t block merger of two telecom giants

T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. announced that they will build a call center in Nassau County that would employ 1,000 people if their merger is approved [“Telecom titans pitch 1,000 new Nassau jobs,” Business, Nov. 15]. The center would be built with union labor.

As president of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Nassau & Suffolk Counties, I’m excited for this merger because T-Mobile values a strong working middle class, and because it would draw investment to our area.

T-Mobile plans to spend heavily to hire approximately 5,600 more people nationwide by 2021. The company’s investment will provide support for coming high-speed 5G technology. In addition, our organization shares T-Mobile’s commitment to training programs aimed at providing opportunity to communities of color.

However, the merger needs approval. New York’s Public Service Commission and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have expressed support, but state Attorney General Letitia James is blocking the transaction by joining other states in an antitrust lawsuit against the merger.

Opportunity passed us by already when Amazon decided not to establish a headquarters in Queens. Long Islanders recognize the benefits and jobs this merger would bring to New York, so let’s get to work to make it happen.

Matthew Aracich,

Hauppauge