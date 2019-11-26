Casino brings great benefits locally

Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting has made false claims in a misguided lawsuit that could give the wrong impression of Delaware North and its management of Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in Islandia [“Jake’s owner: Toss OTB suit,” News, Nov. 11].

Delaware North is a family-owned hospitality company and New York is our home, with headquarters in Buffalo and employees across the state. It is a trusted partner of professional sports teams, airport authorities and government organizations, and it is a well-qualified and licensed casino operator that must follow strict regulations.

In 2016, Suffolk OTB was mired in bankruptcy and its gaming project had been rejected in Medford. Delaware North rescued the project by investing $100 million and then worked with Islandia to locate the gaming venue there. In just a few years, Delaware North’s investment and management have made Jake’s 58 highly successful and a community asset, providing:

An annual $25 million revenue allocation for Suffolk County’s budget, beginning in 2020.

About $220 million in aid to the New York State Education Fund since 2017.

A significant property tax cut for Islandia taxpayers as a result of Delaware North and Suffolk OTB paying the village $47 million over 20 years.

More than 400 good jobs.

A $1.5 million donation to develop Islandia’s First Responders Field and $100,000 to dozens of other charitable organizations.

Delaware North is committed to the success of Jake’s 58, helping the community and providing a great gaming and hospitality experience to our thousands of patrons.

Brian Hansberry,

Buffalo

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Editor’s note: The writer is president of gaming for Delaware North.

Water supply also a reason not to build

A reader wrote that road congestion needs to be reduced before more housing is built on Long Island [“More housing here? Roads are too full,” Letters, Nov. 22]. I concur.

Another point to consider is that the availability of clean, fresh water is becoming a problem. I believe that, coupled with the increased pollution of our waters, more condominiums and apartments would just add to the problems facing Long Island.

Freeman G. Wilbur,

Bay Shore

Concerned by gov’s Medicaid deferral

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s plan to deal with a $4 billion-plus shortfall in state Medicaid funding by deferring payments of more than $2.2 billion to the 2020-21 budget reminds me of the “Popeye” cartoon character Wimpy, who said, “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today” [“Delaying Medicaid payment,” News, Nov. 23].

Taxpayers could face higher taxes, more debt and borrowing in coming years to cover all the goodies Cuomo promises. He doesn’t seem to believe in pay-as-you-go balanced or transparent budgets.

Only Uncle Sam and California carry more long-term debt than New York. Voters get what they deserve by reelecting Cuomo as governor every four years.

Larry Penner,

Great Neck

Eject unruly fans to send a clear message

I have been a volunteer photographer on the sidelines of Oceanside High School football games for 15 years. Yes, spectators and people on the sidelines have become more expressive, mostly on the varsity level [“Bill aims to protect refs,” News, Nov. 25]. Rules need to be updated and enforced, but the notion that we need the assistance of the New York State Legislature is absurd.

At the beginning of every varsity game, the home team announces the rules governing spectator behavior. I see plenty of security personnel and supervisors from both schools to enforce the rules.

We don’t need our state government to pass laws to stiffen penalties for spectators and coaches who abuse referees. We just need to eject unruly people without first giving them a warning. Bad behavior will stop the next week.

Tommy Gregoretti,

Oceanside

No presidential candidate is perfect

A reader wrote that he did not like either major-party candidate for president in 2016, so he wrote in Thomas Jefferson [“Where is objectivity in Trump hearings?,” Letters, Nov. 25]. This answer was ridiculous. Way to shirk your responsibility with a useless vote.

We are supposed to vote for the person we feel is most qualified, not waste a vote in protest or humor. The reader might as well have written in Donald Duck.

Perfection doesn’t exist. Even our most beloved presidents have made mistakes.

Electing a president is not a joking matter. A voter should take this privilege seriously or stay away from the voting booth. Such a voter wastes our time with an attempt at humor. Man up and make a decision.

Robert Broder,

Stony Brook