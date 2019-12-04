Move Over Law: Safety is a priority

A reader’s letter indicated a misunderstanding of the state Move Over Law [“Sometimes, a driver can’t safely move over,” Nov. 12]. The letter writer suggested the New York’s law be changed because it is not always possible to move over in traffic when approaching an emergency vehicle or construction site.

New York’s Move Over Law already addresses that issue by referring to a section of the traffic code about lane changes. Section 1128(a) says a driver is not required to move over “until the driver has first ascertained that such movement can be made with safety.” The Nov. 9 Newsday article about State Police stings [“15 drivers ticketed for not moving over,” News] did not include this information.

E. Krottendorfer,

Kings Park

A peaceful refuge in the pine barrens

Regarding your Dec. 1 editorial, “A treasure worth protecting,” about Long Island’s pine barrens, I find that mind and soul come together at Manorville Hills County Park. I have found no place like it anywhere on Long Island. Only an occasional passing aircraft interrupts the quiet. When wind passes through stiff pitch pine needles, it sounds like rushing water. I go there frequently. The park is my therapist.

Tom Stock,

Babylon

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

World needs to use less fossil fuel

National Grid’s loss will be a gain for renewable power [“Cuomo, Nat’l Grid reach deal,” News, Nov. 26].

Of the $36 million fine the utility will pay for its short-lived gas moratorium, $20 million will be invested directly into renewable energy. About $8 million will go toward initiatives to reduce gas use.

The state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act mandates that at least 70% of New York’s electricity come from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar by 2030. If renewable energy powers our electric grid, then electric stoves and electric heating and cooling systems like air pumps and ground-source pumps will make a lot of sense, especially if there are strong incentives to install them.

We also need to radically reduce our gas use by building efficiency into new construction and retrofitting existing buildings.

According to a UN report issued in November, if fossil fuel extraction now planned by 2030 is accomplished, the increase in global temperature will easily exceed the barely tolerable level set as a goal by the 2015 Paris climate accord. We must wean ourselves from fossil fuels sooner rather than later.

Amy K. Posner,

Lido Beach

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Sierra Club and the Wilderness Society environmental groups.

Don’t overlook Robert Moses’ contributions

The bill introduced to rename Robert Moses State Park is a bad idea [“Bill: Rename Moses park,” Spin Cycle, Dec. 2]. Regardless of his flaws, Moses was the ultimate power broker of his time, and having the park bear his name recognizes his contributions to the New York State Park System.

Perhaps Assemb. Daniel O’Donnell (D-Manhattan) should seek to rename Jones Beach State Park, since some accounts say Thomas Jones, after whom the park is named, was a pirate who looted ships from nations that were enemies of England’s King James II.

William Ober,

Huntington

Editor’s note: After his graduation from Amityville High School in 1958, the writer was an attendant responsible for cleaning Robert Moses’ office in the West Bathhouse at Jones Beach.

I am so tired of the renaming of parks, bridges and roadways. Your news story says an assemblyman wants to rename Robert Moses State Park because of Moses’ alleged racism. In particular, it is said that he built low-arched bridges on the Southern State Parkway to keep buses from New York City from reaching Jones Beach. However, people of all races rode buses.

Visit the park on any summer day and you’ll see it filled with thousands of people from all over the state enjoying one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, preserved and made into a public park by Robert Moses. For all his faults, he improved the infrastructure of the area for millions of people. Enough with these changes and the intolerance of people’s poor choices.

Susan Brady,

Oceanside

I do not believe Robert Moses was a racist. When he built the parkways, the vast majority of the people who lived in the New York City area were white. Moses simply didn’t want trucks and buses on his parkways. He was a good man. I believe he died with a full knowledge that he brought many, many people to the glory of God’s beautiful Long Island beaches.

John W. Bugler,

Oakdale

I have a suggestion with regard to the proposal to rename Robert Moses State Park. Why don’t we name it after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s mother?

Seriously, Moses, the master builder, is responsible for many useful bridges, highways, parks and other projects. We can’t rewrite history. We can’t go back and review the motiviations of every public official. Enough with the renaming of our public sites!

Veda Doughty,

Blue Point