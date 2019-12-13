Give Freeport arrest an impartial investigation

Give Freeport arrest an impartial probe

As we watch the video of the altercation between Freeport police and suspect Akbar Rogers, keep in mind it was not recorded from the onset of their encounter [“Curran, mayor seek probe over Freeport arrest video,” News, Dec. 5]. Don’t rush to judgment. A clear, concise and impartial investigation must be conducted.

Keep in mind, just because a person is on the ground yelling “Help me!” or “I am not resisting!” does not make him a victim. Rogers told Newsday that he fled at first when he saw a truck pull up to his Freeport driveway and attempt to hit him. Investigators should determine whether police identified themselves. If a person flees to avoid apprehension, police must use necessary force to effect the arrest.

A person should comply when approached by police. Clergy and other leaders should instruct community members on how to interact with police. Treat the cops the way you want to be treated; they are human. Respect is a two-way street.

Larry Lombardo, Lynbrook

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired New York City Transit Police sergeant.

Sign two more bills on toxic chemicals

Thank you to the editorial board for highlighting important environmental bills [“Protect LI’s drinking water,” Editorial, Dec. 2]. I am a member of the JustGreen Partnership, a coalition of organizations, and we have worked for several years to get these bills passed and signed to protect New Yorkers’ health and the environment.

We are pleased that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation to ban the toxic chemical 1,4-dioxane and has directed a ban on use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos.

We hope he will sign two other bills: one to ban firefighting foam that contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS chemicals, and another called the Child Safe Products Act.

The latter bill would require manufacturers to disclose whether there are certain toxic chemicals in products marketed for children so that parents can make informed decisions. This includes toys, baby seats, cribs, clothing, and body care products. It also would require the phaseout of the most harmful chemicals. This common-sense measure, which has taken years to get through the legislature and was recently endorsed by the Albany Times Union, must be signed. It would be the best holiday gift to New York’s children.

Beth Fiteni, Huntington Station

Editor’s note: The writer is director of Green Inside and Out, an advocacy organization.