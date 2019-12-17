President Donald Trump faces accusations of improperly seeking information from Ukraine about a political rival [“Parties hold fast on Trump,” News, Dec. 16].

In general, I can’t see what’s wrong with our government or a political party accepting information from a foreign country about a candidate for the presidency that could indicate whether that candidate is doing bad things.

As a voter, I want to know whether I am electing a bad person to be the leader of the free world. I don’t care where the information comes from. Further, I don’t consider that information meddling in our election. Truth is always and essentially a good thing for us voters.

If our president stops corruption that is embarrassing our country and gets political credit for doing so, that’s fine with me. It is the duty of the president to root out any corruption that embarrasses the United States.

John Procida,

Flushing

One article of impeachment accuses President Donald Trump of abusing the power of his office by asking a foreign government to interfere with our elections. It wasn’t “just a phone call,” as some Trump defenders say, but a scheme to remove an honorable U.S. ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, and leverage military aid to an endangered ally, Ukraine.

Testimony detailed this process, and there was an admission by Trump that he made a “perfect call” and by his acting chief of staff that, “We do that all the time with foreign policy.” Allowing this to occur with no action by Congress would violate the Constitution and set a dangerous precedent.

The other article of impeachment accuses this president of obstructing Congress in its investigation. Not a single document request was honored, and this president instructed members of the executive branch not to testify. This is a clear violation of the Constitution, a dangerous precedent, and threatens the separation of powers. It is clear that the party of Lincoln is now the party of Trump, but we still have time to uphold the Constitution.

James Conner,

Rocky Point

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Dec. 15 letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell misquotes the Constitution when he refers to “the Senate’s ‘sole Power of Impeachment.’ ” What the Constitution says is that “The House of Representatives . . . shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” The Constitution says, “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”

Jerry Cipriano,

South Huntington

How much testimony do we need from military and State Department personnel — people who love this country and are willing to die for it — before we will believe that President Donald Trump did something wrong?

Whether you call it quid pro quo, extortion or bribery does not matter. What he did was akin to any of those abuses. Forget obstruction; I believe that this act of you scratch my back and only then will I scratch yours is impeachable. If you put a gun to someone’s head and someone sees you and you pull back, it is still a crime.

What will it take for the American people to see what’s going on?

Michael Zisner,

Bethpage

Why does his base support President Donald Trump when he ignores the truth and the law? It is the type of mentality that could render our Constitution meaningless and destroy our democracy.

Norman Shainmark,

Wantagh

I believe President Donald Trump will not be convicted in a Senate impeachment trial. Then, all he has to do before Election Day is come up with a viable health care plan to replace Obamacare, keep his mouth shut, act like an adult and stay out of trouble. If he does these things (which, frankly, I don’t think he is capable of), the Democrats don’t stand a chance with their current cast of candidates, and he will be reelected.

Paul Jacobs,

Huntington

John Curran right to walk away from MTA

John Curran’s resignation from a position as an outside legal adviser for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board while his wife, Laura Curran, is Nassau executive is a refreshing and welcome change in the politics of a county that has been rife with corruption for years [“Curran gives up MTA job,” News, Dec. 14].

He did the right thing and alcould seek the work someday after his wife leaves office. Good on him.

Richard M. Frauenglass,

Huntington

Where are the cries to rename Levittown?

I couldn’t agree more that we should focus on fixing Robert Moses State Park when needed instead of renaming it [“Don’t rename Moses State Park,” Editorial, Dec. 16].

Where are the cries to rename Levittown, Port Washington or Port Jefferson? I have read countless stories in Newsday about preserving history. Renaming parks doesn’t erase history, but it does skew it.

Jim DeCastro,

West Islip