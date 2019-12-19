What about FBI wrongdoing on FISA?

I read with dismay your Dec. 11 editorial, “A grave time for America.” Your comments about Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report were that he found sufficient grounds for the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign, that there was no political bias in the way the investigation was conducted, and that spies were not planted in the Trump campaign. In addition, the editorial said that FBI Director Christopher Wray accepted the findings about his own agency, including that it made “a dismaying number of serious errors in applications for court permission to wiretap a Trump campaign adviser with ties to Russia.”

The editorial did not specify that Horowitz found 17 “significant inaccuracies or omissions” in applications for a warrant and later renewals from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court by the FBI and the Department of Justice, which apparently went against the interests of the president. Was this because the editorial board saw nothing concerning about trained members of law enforcement, some of whom were Department of Justice lawyers, making these so-called errors? Or was it a deliberate effort to taint the narrative by leaving out pages and pages of inspector general findings that excoriated the investigators who perpetrated this deception upon our country?

Jeffrey Levitt,

Port Jefferson Station

Realtors sought reforms years ago

As 2019 chairperson of the New York State Association of Realtors Co-op Issues Working Group, I am thrilled to thank the Nassau County Legislature for passing a bill to require cooperative boards to act more quickly to approve and respond to applications from prospective homebuyers [“Nassau housing hotline,” News, Dec. 17].

The association and the Long Island Board of Realtors, of which I was president in 2011, have requested such legislative action since before 2009. In that year, the Suffolk County Legislature and then-County Executive Steve Levy passed comprehensive legislation to ensure transparency in cooperative housing sales.

It is important to note that the legislation passed this week by Nassau legislators originated more than a dozen years ago, also after lobbying by the Long Island Board of Realtors.

Liz English,

West Islip

Unfair to shame stabbing victim

It is deplorable that NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins said that slain Barnard College student Tessa Majors was killed in Morningside Park because she was there to buy marijuana [“Student died from torso stab,” News, Dec. 17].

So what? This young lady didn’t deserve to die this way. She will never graduate, get married or have children. Her family is devastated. Mullins made the comment because the city has let up on marijuana arrests, and he was sending a barb to Mayor Bill de Blasio. It’s horrible to shame a person killed this way.

Bruce Vesloski,

Carle Place