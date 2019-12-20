Newsday’s editorial is one-sided and skewed about the impeachment of President Donald Trump [“Hold a thorough and just trial,” Dec. 19]. Your sudden call for fairness in the impeachment process now that the Republican-controlled Senate will conduct the trial is laughable.

In my opinion, there has been zero proof of a crime other than hearsay. The “greatest danger,” in the words of Alexander Hamilton, is that the decision to impeach will be based on the “comparative strength of parties,” rather than on “innocence or guilt” being committed, and done purely on a partisan basis.

The charges against Trump are so vague and nowhere near what the framers of the Constitution had in mind that, in my view, the charges can be applied in partisan fashion to any president. Democrats have shown over and over in their protests against the Trump administration that they will stop at nothing to get their agenda done.

Bruce Poulos,

Massapequa

President Donald Trump broke the law and abused the power the voters gave him by asking Ukraine to interfere in American elections, by blocking military aid to a U.S. ally and by tying those two together in a scheme for his personal benefit, and by obstructing Congress to cover it up. It is a grave thing to remove a president. When a president breaks his oath and our laws to undermine our democracy, as I believe Trump has done, members of Congress must uphold their oaths to our Constitution, and remove him.

Stevin Nemeth,

Brooklyn

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will move to the Senate, with senators serving as jurors and the Senate majority leader acting as a jury foreman. He has publicly stated that he is coordinating the trial with the White House’s lawyers to ensure that the president, who is the defendant, is fully engaged. Is this what our system has become? How could a supposedly impartial panel of jurors get their direction from the defense attorneys? Very sad.

Mark Bernstein,

Roslyn Heights

At Wednesday’s rally in Michigan, President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, for voting in favor of his impeachment after he gave her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, top funeral honors in February. He also indicated that he expected Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Manhattan Democrat, to vote nay because he repeatedly donated to her campaigns.

Quid pro quo?

Margaret Dunn,

St. James

If the Senate holds a “thorough and just trial,” as your editorial encouraged, I believe it will be the first part of this national disaster that is thorough and just. President Donald Trump is about as obnoxious a person as has ever been placed on this planet, but very little of what has happened thus far can be considered thorough or just.

I hope for a no-trial acquittal so the Congress can get to the work its members were elected to do. But there is little hope for that, either. Many in Congress are so busy believing that they are somehow the answer, that they have become the problem and managed to turn the American dream into the American pipe dream. If only we could impeach them all.

Doug Augenthaler,

Glen Head

Although I have voted Republican most of my life and had little use for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other left-leaning Democrats in Congress, I must commend Pelosi and her caucus for having the courage to fulfill their constitutional duties by holding impeachment hearings into the actions of President Donald Trump.

The vote to impeach Trump sends an important message: That this president, or any president, is not above the law; and that he (or she) will be held accountable when, as the evidence so far suggests, he engages in abuse of power, violates his oath of office, and attempts to cover it up by ordering his subordinates to defy lawful congressional subpoenas.

Of course, it is unlikely that the Republican-dominated Senate will convict Trump and remove him from office. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced his support for the president even before the trial. The responsibility of removing Trump from office will fall to the voters next Nov. 3.

Edmund Fountaine,

Oakdale

I have a simple request for Republicans in Congress. Change your elephant logo to the hammer and sickle and make the president happy!

James Klein,

East Patchogue

After watching the partisan political warfare that has consumed much of the time and energy of our elected federal representatives for three years, I believe our Constitution needs a new amendment. It would require the House of Representatives to have a yea vote from a two-thirds majority to impeach a president. That is the bar to convict a president in the Senate.

Otherwise, from this day forward, every president will be impeached, perhaps for no valid reason, by a rival political party that holds a majority in the House.

Chuck Darling,

South Setauket

I’m still shaking my head after reading your “5 takeaways from the impeachment” [News, Dec. 19], which says the Roman governor that Jesus was taken before was named Pontius Pilot!

What did he fly, a DCCXLVII?

James Policke,

Selden