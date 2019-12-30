Although he doesn’t represent my district, I’d like to thank Rep. Peter King for supporting Rep. Tom Suozzi’s bill that would raise the deduction cap for state and local property taxes from $10,000 to $20,000 [“House passes bill to ease deduction cap,” News, Dec. 20].

King’s comments expressing disappointment with Republican colleagues who voted against the measure rang particularly true. In noting their lack of support despite the fact that high-tax regions like Nassau and Suffolk counties get back less than they contribute to the federal government and thereby subsidized their states for the past 50 years, King said they were undermining the middle class.

Sadly, my congressman, Lee Zeldin, voted against the bill because of the provision that would raise the top tax rate for individuals earning more than $518,400 from 37% to back to 39.6%. He justified his vote by saying he didn’t want raise taxes on individuals and small businesses. I don’t think I have friends or neighbors who earn more than $518,400 per year, and if I did, I don’t think that adding 2.6% to their tax bill would have a devastating impact on them or the economy. In casting his vote against the bill, Zeldin turned his back to the majority of the people he represents. Shame on him.

Ed Swensson,

Lake Grove

You don’t have to be a far-right conservative to believe that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Legislature share in the blame for our high taxes and the SALT cap [“Long Island needs SALT cap relief,” Editorial, Dec., 23].

The governor has projected a $6 billion deficit and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s solution is more taxes, not a reduction in spending. As long as New York continues to tax and spend without restraint, don’t expect sympathy from Congress with regard to SALT.

Howard Lindenauer,

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oceanside

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez teamed up with others to block Amazon’s plan in Long Island City, many of us were upset that as many as 40,000 jobs would not come to New York City, and that needed transit improvements in the area would still not be funded. We understood why she doesn’t like Amazon — but strongly disagreed with her crass actions.

If, at the time, some of us thought she disliked the middle class, we really didn’t say much. But knowing that she voted to maintain President Donald Trump’s huge tax increase on the middle class in states like New York, it’s become clear that she has declared war on the middle class. She says she voted against the SALT bill to not help the rich. Most New Yorkers hurt by this tax increase are not rich. We don’t have huge houses or high income. For my family, the 2018 tax effect was to have us pay several thousand dollars more in taxes — money we couldn’t afford to lose. And now she has done her worst to hurt us.

Ron Troy,

East Northport