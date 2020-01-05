Criticism of Trump, awards show unfair

A letter writer recently criticized President Donald Trump for not attending the Kennedy Center Honors award ceremony, writing that the artists deserved to be recognized by the president and first lady [“A presidential snub of Kennedy honors show,” Dec. 27].

I don’t know whether the writer is aware of celebrities refusing to accept recognition from the president or refusing to attend White House ceremonies. Perhaps the president was just trying to allow the honorees to have their day without any political nonsense.

Judy Riccuiti,

Bayville

A presidential snub?

Why would President Donald Trump attend an awards show to honor a bunch of elitist stars who daily demean him? He’s too busy to give these elitists any recognition!

John van Acken,

Bellerose