New opiate rules impact patients

The article “Suffolk opioid deaths plummet, report says,” [News, Jan. 3] infuriated me. Sure, opiate-related deaths have declined. Many doctors are not prescribing opiate medication to patients regardless of how much pain they are in. Chronic pain patients are suffering needlessly because some people choose to abuse prescription opiate medications. This issue is not being addressed at all.

I never thought that I would live in a country that allows patients who experience debilitating pain due to health problems to suffer. Many people want to be able to say that the opiate crisis is fixed, but they have absolutely no regard for how new guidelines hurt pain patients like myself who have not abused their medication.

Shame on them for boasting that they actually accomplished something.

Betty Miserendino,

Medford

No surprise on propaganda effect

At this point, it should come as no surprise that unfriendly governments have used social media as a forum to promote chaos and civil unrest by posting propaganda. The real problem is the significant number of our fellow citizens who read this tripe, believe it, obsess over it and regrettably, act upon it. The nefarious and false content of the messages serves as a catalyst to unleash long-established prejudices and hatreds.

It is laudable that five U.S. House members are committed to shining a light on subversive foreign agendas [“5 push for probe into hate acts,” News, Jan. 3]. However, the solution to the problem lies not in discrediting the message and the messenger. Those who harbor extreme contempt always search for justification to satiate their hunger for violence.

Until we change their hearts and minds and come together as one people, Russian commentary on Facebook will be the least of our problems.

Ed Weinert,

Melville

On Trump record and impeachment

Previous presidents were politicians and looked at and made their decisions from a political point of view — sometimes not always the best route for America. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, is an executive and looks at and makes decisions from an executive point of view.

That’s why, in my mind, Trump represents a new and improved presidency!

Milton Brody,

Roslyn Heights

A letter writer claims that Newsday’s editorial about the impeachment of President Donald Trump is one-sided and skewed [“Readers react to impeachment,” Letters, Dec. 20].

He writes that there has been zero proof of a crime other than hearsay. Why? Because the president ordered staff with direct knowledge of the events to defy subpoenas, to refuse to provide documents or to testify during the impeachment hearings.

To protect the president and avoid lying under oath, these witnesses would have to plead the Fifth Amendment. We all know how the president feels about taking the Fifth from his 2016 presidential debate performance and a rally at Council Bluffs, Iowa, when he said it is “disgraceful” to take the Fifth Amendment. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Hence, his illegal order to defy subpoenas.

Tom Gilroy,

Melville

The upcoming Senate phase of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial should be interesting.

If I were on trial, I would expect an impartial judge and an impartial jury, and witnesses for the defense and the prosecution. In this trial, there appears to be none of that. Instead, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants no witnesses and said he is working with Trump’s defense team.

He and all senators must take an oath of impartiality ahead of the trial. How are they impartial if many of the Republican senators have said they will not vote to impeach? I feel this country has not been as divided since the Civil War.

George T. DeSpirito,

Williston Park

Rethink how Newsday writes about alcohol

Once again, I opened exploreLI to find an article popularizing alcoholic beverages [“Latkes & vodkas,” Dec. 23]. It seems that there is a news article every day about an accident involving drunken driving. The recent trial and conviction of Thomas Murphy in the killing of Andrew McMorris was one of the more tragic among them. Yet Newsday regularly features venues and activities involving alcoholic beverages.

I am not opposed to an alcoholic drink, but in light of the carnage the misuse of alcohol is causing, is this really a responsible use of your voice?

Jeffrey Rothburd,

Dix Hills

Settlements for wrongful convictions

Public officials in law enforcement and police are not subject to any meaningful penalty for unlawful behavior leading to wrongful convictions; therefore, they are free to engage in such illegal practices [“ ‘Corruption tax’ bill coming due,” News, Dec. 30]. If prosecutors, detectives, and police faced financial, judicial and civil penalties for illegal behavior, I believe there would be a marked decrease in wrongful convictions and large cash settlements as well.

Time to make changes.

Lew Franklin,

Nesconset