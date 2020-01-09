Bad behavior by LIRR passengers

Your article about Long Island Rail Road riders who share strategies about picking seats [“Deep-seated choices,” News, Jan. 5] mentions a method they employ that is one of the most widespread acts of selfishness — placing their bags on the empty seats next to them.

Upon entering any train, one commonly finds that a majority of passengers who are first to sit “claim” the empty seat next to them by putting their bags on it. It typifies the me-first attitude of some LIRR commuters. It is a problem that has long gone unaddressed. As dozens of people are forced to stand, these seat hogs make zero effort to show courtesy and remove their bags.

Ideas should be discussed and changes made. The voluntary method will not work. Ticket collectors will say it is not their job to ask passengers to remove their bags. Perhaps a double fare should be assessed for the bags on the seat.

Michael Sullivan,

Garden City

I’m kind of appalled after reading your article about LIRR commuters and their seat choices.

As a rider for more than 15 years, I can tell you it’s a dog-eat-dog ride. People can certainly be selfish, rude and downright mean. But I’ve noticed over the years that’s not so much the case.

When cellphones appeared on the scene, everyone was talking, loud. But we evolved and realized a better choice was respect and then, just text. No one is annoyed by your typing skills.

So my question is, why publish an article that includes a handful of riders not only behaving like the worst of us, but also who are blatantly unapologetic? Long Island can be a place rife with living stereotypes. Why perpetuate this one?

To those riders who behave badly, we see you. Change. Or get off our train.

Lori Smith,

Babylon

I am not sure what is more disturbing, the behavior of Long Island Rail Road riders or their pride in said behavior.

We have always had self-centered, selfish people in our midst. The difference, as I see it, is that now it is worn as a badge of honor.

Wendy Frischer,

Rockville Centre

Shame on the Huntington woman interviewed for this article who said she places her belongings on the seat next to her and pretends to be asleep. It is selfish!

Ellen Edelman,

Long Beach

Lawmakers now critical of bail law

Long Island leaders and some law enforcement officials are being critical of the new state bail law [“Bail reform criticized,” News, Jan.4].

What were they thinking about in the first place? Did they expect that some of the people accused of crimes would become model citizens once they were let out of jail with no bail?

Now area officials and legislators in Albany are discussing the possibility of making changes to the state bail reform law. It appears our politicians were not looking out for the best interest of their constituents.

Shame on them!

Joyce Miller,

Jericho

Gervais and Trump have this in common

Well it appears that Golden Globe Awards host Ricky Gervais has done to Hollywood what President Donald Trump has done to Washington politicians [“Globes go ‘Hollywood’,” News, Jan.6].

He has exposed them and embarrassed them publicly with humor to point out how politically stupid they are.

John van Acken,

Bellerose

Drinking while at the movies, really?

What is everyone thinking?

We have a serious drunken-driving problem on Long Island. Not a week goes by that there isn’t a crash, people dead, families torn apart, because someone could not make the decision not to drink and drive.

So now, the state is considering a new law that would allow alcohol sales at theaters statewide during films with a PG-13 rating or above. So, we are going to let people drink in movie theaters, possibly with their families and young children, and then they are going to drive home [“Drink and a movie,” Business, Jan. 7]?

One drink per person at a time? So what? Between all the ads, trailers and the movie, three, four, even five drinks is not out of the question. What sense does that make?

Barbara Diamond Obstgarten,

Port Jefferson Station