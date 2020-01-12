When will long lines at the DMV end?

With recent state law changes, the lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles are astonishing [“Long lines at DMV persist; unclear when delays will end,” News, Jan. 7].
You would think the DMV would separate services into license and non-license lines, so people with auto registrations and others could advance.
Russ Chiarelli,
Ronkonkoma
I just want to thank Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for letting undocumented immigrants get driver’s licenses.
I bought a new car and I have to turn in my old plates to cancel the insurance, but because the lines are so long I can not do so.
So, it costs me more money for insurance every day I can’t surrender the plates.
Thanks again.
Mark Kulsziski,
Oakdale
