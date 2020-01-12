Issue of affordable housing complex

We all know housing is not affordable on Long Island [“In the name of affordable taxes,” Letters, Jan. 2], especially for young buyers. As I drove down a local street I’ve been on numerous times, it occurred to me that something not taken into account are “flippers.”

All over my previously affordable neighborhood the ranches and capes are being knocked down or renovated into large colonials.

I don’t think these are buyers intending to improve their homes. It seems contractors or other entities buy up the smaller homes and build large homes that can be sold at a higher price to those able to get creative with their financing (taking in illegal renters).

Flippers are unfairly changing the housing market.

Michele Brass,

Bethpage

Again, the subject of affordable housing has risen because so many of our younger residents are leaving Long Island.

Has anyone in government thought that possibly the problem is not so much affordable housing but affordable property and school taxes? With some of the highest government wages, fringe benefits, and pensions in the nation, politicians should deal with the real problem of out-of-control taxes.

Thomas W. Smith,

Jamesport

Over the years, many Newsday articles have addressed the difficulty of many young people finding work and being able to afford housing on Long Island. It is also a hardship for many people who retire and are on fixed incomes.

Often we read articles such as “‘Corruption tax’ bill coming due,” [News, Dec. 30], and it causes many to say enough is enough. Why is the wrongdoing by some police officers and local prosecutors costing the taxpayers $50 million? The taxpayer-funded pensions these public employees enjoy from the hardworking public should allow the state and county to contribute toward their wrongdoing. Why should the taxpayers fund it?

In addition, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, LIPA, State Legislature and local towns all look toward the innocent taxpayers to bail them out because they underestimated and overspent their budgets.

Daniel Giannini,

Kings Park