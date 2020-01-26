Impeachment theater, or is the case made?

The final act of the Democrats’ theater of the absurd directed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and starring Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler has begun.

This production started three years ago with the Russian investigation and the report by special counsel Robert Mueller, who concluded there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Undaunted, House Democrats had to find something on President Donald Trump before the 2020 election, and again their misfortune turned into the Ukraine farce and impeachment show, which will end in the acquittal of the president.

I suggest we put on trial the Democratic accomplishments and the president’s over the past three years. Despite the constant attacks, Trump has delivered the best economy and stock market results in many years along with low unemployment.

On balance, I think the voters will realize what our president has accomplished for our country, and House Democrats have nothing to show except an impeachment that will lead nowhere.

Michael Worosz,

East Setauket

In nearly every article I’ve read or news program I’ve listened to, the forgone conclusion is that President Donald Trump will not be found to have abused his powers nor obstructed Congress. And so, the Senate will not vote to remove him from office.

How can this be? How can such a momentous decision be made before all the evidence is shown and the critical witnesses heard?

As a retired teacher, I would never have allowed my students to come to any conclusion with certainty without first examining all the relevant data. We certainly should not expect less from the U.S. Senate.

Without a complete examination of all the pertinent facts, it would be a dereliction of their duty, and denial of their sworn oaths, for these senators to have in advance come to their conclusion.

Vincenza Ercole,

Port Jefferson Station

I cannot understand how the four Democratic senators who are presidential candidates can vote in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Since they have all said that they need to remove or replace the president, how can they be expected to be impartial or unbiased? I believe they should have recused themselves.

Jackie Ehrlich,

Amityville

Am I the only person outraged that senators, jurors in only the third impeachment trial in our history, are complaining of “boredom” and leaving during the presentations of the House managers? Yes, the testimony is lengthy and at times repetitive, but for those who did not watch earlier hearings this is their opportunity to hear witnesses and see evidence.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the rules and timing for this event, and it is each senator’s job to listen and to evaluate the information with an open mind. That is what our tax dollars pay them to do. It appears many do not take their job seriously.

Margaret Bell,

West Islip