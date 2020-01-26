A question on renewal of driver's licenses

I would like to know why, as an American-born citizen, I have to be made to stand on a line with proof of who I am to renew my driver’s license to be able to travel in or out of the country, while the state issues driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. They have every right, while my ancestors and I have had to work for everything we have. Yet it’s OK for this to happen.

What is going on here?

Patricia Smith,

Baldwin

Don’t blame everything on climate change

I’m tired of hearing every world event being blamed on climate change [“Report: 2010’s Earth’s record-hot decade,” News, Jan. 16]. I truly believe we should reduce our carbon footprint, but call it that, don’t call it climate change.

Climate change is about money and politics. Climate change has become a commodity, something to invest in.

In politics they are talking about shutting industries, coal today and oil and gas tomorrow. When government can shut down an industry that sets a bad precedent. It’s jobs lost there, but it could be your job tomorrow.

We are in a warming cycle, and how long it will last is an educated guess. It is common sense to reduce our carbon footprint, but don’t call it climate change.

I don’t believe that man can change the climate.

Bernie Bienwald,

Centerport