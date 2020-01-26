Differing views of gun-rights rally

I usually agree with Lane Filler [“Activists shoot themselves in the foot,” Opinion, Jan. 22]. However, I take exception with his contention that we need weapons to protect us from a tyrannical government. He cites Third World nations with no democratic experience. Nations such as Canada, Australia, Norway, Britain and France have strict gun-control laws and have democratic governments. They allow guns for hunting but not universal access to handguns and assault weapons. They also have a lower homicide rate.

The gun-rights group that demonstrated in Virginia is probably a greater threat to democracy.

John Boughal,

Bayport

In regards to Lane Filler’s column, the fact that there was a demonstration with no violence is the key point. An article the day before said that “there was no sign of counter protestors challenging the gun rights activists.”

In my view, that reinforces the argument that protesters, no matter their cause, who have a permit to march, are not the problem. The counterprotesters are. There was no violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, until counterprotesters arrived.

Leonard J. Marino,

Northport