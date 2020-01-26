TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Differing views of gun-rights rally

Pro-gun activists rally in Richmond, Virginia, Monday.

Pro-gun activists rally in Richmond, Virginia, Monday. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By Newsday Readers
Print

I usually agree with Lane Filler [“Activists shoot themselves in the foot,” Opinion, Jan. 22]. However, I take exception with his contention that we need weapons to protect us from a tyrannical government. He cites Third World nations with no democratic experience. Nations such as Canada, Australia, Norway, Britain and France have strict gun-control laws and have democratic governments. They allow guns for hunting but not universal access to handguns and assault weapons. They also have a lower homicide rate.

The gun-rights group that demonstrated in Virginia is probably a greater threat to democracy.

John Boughal,

Bayport

In regards to Lane Filler’s column, the fact that there was a demonstration with no violence is the key point. An article the day before said that “there was no sign of counter protestors challenging the gun rights activists.”

In my view, that reinforces the argument that protesters, no matter their cause, who have a permit to march, are not the problem. The counterprotesters are. There was no violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, until counterprotesters arrived.

Leonard J. Marino,

Northport

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Will Democrats ever understand capitalism?
The event 'An Evening with Cancelled Women' was Young: Meet the female dissenters
Brandon Lewis, of Bergen, New York, carries a Filler: Activists shoot themselves in the foot
Suffolk County police commissioner Geraldine Hart, holds up Dobie: Rumors, facts and now belts
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Young: A win or a loss for Trump in Iran?
This screenshot from video shows the live cam Marshall: Curran's goal: Isles to Coliseum
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search