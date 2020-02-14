CPS is no place for politics

The heart-wrenching end to Thomas Valva’s young life warrants better than politically charged finger-pointing and blame assignment [“CPS caseloads on LI called ‘unacceptable’,” News, Feb. 11]. Suffolk’s Child Protective Services caseworkers have too long labored with workloads far exceeding state recommended levels.

But why has New York State not had the political will to mandate CPS caseload standards? Total cop-out. And what about the fatally flawed legal system that took these three innocent boys away from their mother?

The system has failed.

We need immediate remedial action for mandated state average CPS caseloads per worker and better researched and fairly founded nonpolitical child custody decisions. We can and must do better for our precious children at risk.

Diane Dono,

Commack

Editor’s note: The writer retired after 38 years that included working at Suffolk County’s Department of Social Services and Legislature’s Budget Review Office.

Wind turbines need to run again

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s goal of 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2035 is being threatened by a president who not only denies climate change is happening, but thinks wind turbines cause cancer [“Feds delay review of Vineyard Wind project,” News, Feb. 12].

That’s why federal agencies are slowing the process of reviewing wind projects up and down the East Coast, putting Long Island offshore wind power in jeopardy. We’re seeing deliberate political action, as did government officials who testified against President Donald Trump during the House investigations.

Investment in offshore wind is crucial to our state’s electric grid becoming carbon-free by 2040, as determined by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. In addition, investment in offshore wind creates hundreds of jobs and business opportunities. Engineering, logistics and catering firms will benefit, along with the mom-and-pop shops near new wind port facilities.

The governor must fight this federal delay and get our wind turbines spinning.

Karen C. Higgins,

Massapequa Park