Politicians should release tax returns

I completely agree that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and all other local elected officials in New York State should release their tax returns [“Disclose pols’ pay, Cuomo says,” News, Feb. 13].

For transparency’s sake, the returns should be made public.

For generations, many public officials have abused the system and used the term “confidentiality” to hide meaningful information. Forcing local politicians to release returns would make politics more honest and less corrupt.

Calcedonia Condrill, Stony Brook