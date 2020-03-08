TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
SEARCH
30° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Politicians should release tax returns

An income tax return form.

An income tax return form. Credit: ISTOCK/istock

By Newsday Readers
Print

I completely agree that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and all other local elected officials in New York State should release their tax returns [“Disclose pols’ pay, Cuomo says,” News, Feb. 13].

For transparency’s sake, the returns should be made public.

For generations, many public officials have abused the system and used the term “confidentiality” to hide meaningful information. Forcing local politicians to release returns would make politics more honest and less corrupt.

Calcedonia Condrill, Stony Brook

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explains some elections Raviv: Attacks on campaign trails in U.S. and Israel
Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg addresses his Chiusano: Biography reveals details behind Bloomberg's motivation
Young: Thin line in Israel-Palestinian conflict
Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg gestures to Chiusano: Bloomberg ads could do but so much
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute Marshall: A tone-deaf protest by anti-vaxxers
The Hicksville LIRR parking garage as seen on Marshall: Hicksville LIRR parking garage meeting stalls
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search