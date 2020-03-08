TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionLetters

Reader letters for Sunday, March 8, 2020.

The exterior of the Wyandanch School District Administration Building. Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Newsday Readers
The destruction of civility has descended on the Wyandanch School District as its attorney describes a developer investing hundreds of millions of dollars in this community as a “parasite” [“Builder’s tax breaks decried,” News, March 3].

Considering Long Island’s housing crisis, it’s unfathomable that a developer willing to make such a significant investment in Wyandanch would be verbally assaulted by the school district’s counsel, who, irony of ironies, represents a district whose inability to manage its own finances has required enormous state aid to subsidize its operation.

Make no mistake: His comments will be heard by every other developer who will now have a very good reason to question why they too should invest in this community’s future when they are libeled by the very individuals who stand to benefit.

By the way, this counselor also represents the Hempstead School District, which was also assigned a state oversight monitor because of financial mismanagement and which is located within a village that, for years, has been seeking outside investment to revitalize the community.

Kyle Strober, Hauppauge  

Editor’s note: The writer is executive director of the Association for a Better Long Island.

