Responding to coronavirus threat

I could not disagree more and in fact take exception to the letter writer who criticized the Democratic presidential candidates for berating President Donald Trump’s [/TEXT]handling of the coronavirus threat [“Politicians: Unite and stop criticism,” March 5]. Trump has spent much of his presidency trashing scientists and defunding research. Now that he needs them, we have a problem.

At the very least, Trump has a credibility problem. He has lied so much, how can he be trusted? How can we feel reassured? We should all work together for the welfare of the country. But so long as Trump’s definition of right and wrong is how it makes him look, there will remain at a minimum a lack of confidence in our leader. Hopefully, this nightmare will end soon.

Dr. David Roy Hensen, Patchogue

Editor’s note: The writer is a diplomat of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners.

I’m having flashbacks as I hear Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo say that “dozens and dozens” more cases of the coronavirus will occur before it is contained, yet saying the situation is manageable [“Gov: 2nd person in NY positive for virus,” News, March 4.]. He warns against “hysteria” and encourages the public not to be fearful.

Three days after the World Trade Center attacks, Christine Todd Whitman, then head of the Environmental Protection Agency, told reporters: “The good news continues to be that air samples we have taken have all been at levels that cause no concern.”

I would love to be a fly on the wall to hear what is really being said at these meetings.

Catherine Kropf Harris, Levittown

President Donald Trump has hobbled response to the coronavirus by blaming the media and political opponents. I have heard folks blindly repeat, “It’s the media’s fault,” but cannot specify which media.

Let’s get local political leaders on record. How do they assess the threat level? What response and containment efforts are they directing? How can unprepared law enforcement, public services and the public react? Who are they to listen to?

The media must vigorously report what scientists say about containment efforts, not just immediate incident response. It is not enough to just give the latest victim count. Let us really understand this threat.

Mary Helen Crump, Lindenhurst

Seek simplicity before lodging accusations

What started as a letter writer’s inconvenience at the Department of Motor Vehicles turned into a full array of Make America Great Again talking points [“I’ll show my thanks in November,” Letters, March 4]. It smacks of privilege, party divisiveness and fearmongering typical of the Fox network viewing audience.

Had the writer simply gone online and reserved a time to present her papers to the DMV she literally would have “jumped the line,” as most people I have spoken with, including myself, have done successfully rather than spiting herself and broadcasting negative sentiments on New York State policies and legislators, which doesn’t help anyone.

Tom Olivieri, Smithtown

Landia LIRR station should reopen

David Morrison is right about the need to reopen the Landia Long Island Rail Road station in Syosset [“How to fix Syosset parking woes,” Letters, March 4].

I have mentioned this idea in every meeting that the Town of Oyster Bay has had with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. This capital investment is critical for economic success, a growing population and transportation to New York City. It will also help alleviate the strains placed on commuters when dealing with the lack of parking in downtown Syosset and Hicksville.

This station would be transformative in paving the way for a brighter future on Long Island.

Joseph Saladino, Massapequa

Editor’s note: The writer is the Town of Oyster Bay supervisor.

Up limit on Social Security tax

I haven’t heard one candidate mention anything about continuing to finance Social Security. We, the taxpayers, currently pay toward it only on the income we receive up to $132,900. Everyone should pay on all income, including bonuses. This would result in the continued financial stability of Social Security.

Then, people making less than $40,000 could get a refund of their Social Security contribution when they file their income tax.

Lawrence Baroletti, Massapequa Park

Electoral College no longer viable

The Russians interfered with the 2016 election, but what really interfered with the will of the majority of Americans was the Electoral College system. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the majority by almost 3 million votes yet Donald Trump became president.

Isn’t it time to change this outdated system of electing the president of the United States? I feel as if my vote doesn’t count.

Mitch Zyman, Merrick