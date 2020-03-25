An opportunity for new ways of teaching

Amid a sea of anxiety and fear arises an island of sanity and opportunity for educators.

With the grades 3-8 testing mandate suspended because of the pandemic [“Exams canceled by NY,” News, March 21], educators are free to do what they do best — teach. And to explore innovative ways of instruction.

Educators at all levels can advance the technology to enhance education opportunities for their students. A trickle of experimentation in online learning can become a tidal wave.

Victor Caliman,

South Huntington

I went for a bicycle ride Wednesday afternoon. Last week, I rode my bicycle past Heritage Park in Mount Sinai and saw a large group of moms with their children all together on the playground.

A group of people also were playing soccer, with spectators together on the benches. How will we slow the spread of this virus if people ignore the recommendations? It’s time we all do our part.

Bill Nass,

Rocky Point