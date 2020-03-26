Give thanks to postal workers during the coronavirus pandemic

Kudos to the postal workers, who are processing and delivering mail, medicines and supplies to every U.S. household during this pandemic.

Sheila Jasper,

Baldwin Harbor

The driving force for people to exist comfortably is the assurance of food and shelter. People forced to stay home and forgo their paychecks should get these benefits: relief from utility, mortgage and rental payments, and vouchers for food and other necessities at cost. No company, public or private, should profit from this pandemic. The cost to our economy would be far less than other ideas now proposed.

Roy Steiner,

Central Islip

Amid the pandemic anxiety, self-quarantine and social distancing have changed life as we know it with no indication of how long it will last. Yet, robocalls keep coming. I’m actually grateful for something normal.

Andrew J. Grant,

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cold Spring Harbor

President Donald Trump should recuse himself from leading the fight against the coronavirus because he is politically conflicted. Instead of appointing qualified scientists to lead the fight, he chose a politician, Vice President Mike Pence. Trump should know that his mismanagement of the fight reflects badly on his leadership and management skills.

To use one of his favorite words, this is a disaster. I believe the president’s inability to act quickly and competently has allowed the virus to take hold. The cat is out of the bag; the virus is now in its contagion stage. Trump does not realize the gravity of the situation, so he continues to spew out misinformation that makes things worse.

L. Michael Cacace,

Smithtown

It seems that all Democratic leaders simply want is to get by a microphone and tell the country the president is incompetent, a xenophobe and incoherent. This only divides people.

I run a small business, and when things go wrong, I try not to place blame, and we come together to resolve issues no matter how impossible these problems seem. Perhaps all these so-called political leaders should try something new: help the country without political nonsense. I know it’s an election year, but it’s more important to resolve this crisis.

Kevin Vevante,

Bethpage

During this unprecedented virus spread, Long Islanders should know that Long Island Rail Road workers are helping to keep the railroad running for people who need it and, in many cases, who are going to work in industries fighting this pandemic [“23 positive tests at MTA, including 4 from LIRR,” News, March 20] — nurses, doctors, police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, railroad workers, et al. While the media identifies heroes and thanks them for their service, I know our workers are on that list, too.

Anthony Simon,

Babylon

Editor’s note: The writer is general chairman of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union.

“These are the times that try men’s souls.” Words of encouragement from Thomas Paine to the American people during a different time and a different crisis.

The onslaught of Gen. William Howe and the British army pales in comparison to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there is one commonality: the spirit of the American people.

We accept adversity, and we overcome it, especially when we are late to the game and the odds may not be favorable. Our nation has a history of performing best when circumstances are worst. We marshal our similarities to defend and remain a people with differences.

During the weeks and months ahead, our souls will be tried along with our character. We will prevail, and hopefully we will learn to be better prepared for the next challenge.

Ed Weinert,

Melville

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called on President Donald Trump by tweet to “nationalize the medical supply chain. The federal government should immediately use the Defense Production Act” [“Guvs calls on Feds for med supplies,” News, March 23]. Though Trump has already invoked the National Defense Act, he has yet to use it, claiming it gives him leverage to nudge corporations into voluntarily manufacturing needed medical gear.

Trump’s hesitancy is dangerous. Cuomo and other governors have complained that their competing bids for supplies have met price gouging by vendors; states are badly strapped for funds. Delivering personal protective equipment and patient necessities in a bidding war has drastically slowed. Also, the lack of national coordination may well cost lives since those most in need are not necessarily atop the list.

Trump is worried that corporations disdain “nationalization” and that he will be labeled a “socialist.” The American people, however, would be grateful if he just eschewed labels and worried about saving lives.

Hank Cierski,

Port Jefferson Station

I am appalled by the younger population’s lack of respect regarding the COVID-19 crisis as it affects seniors. If a crisis primarily targets sectors of the population, it is a crisis for all. To see such blatant disregard for the social-distance regulations angers me, and it will have longstanding repercussions. I once thought my assets should be willed to my younger family members, but I am now directing my assets to worthy organizations such as Long Island Cares. Shame on this disrespectful group during this crisis.

Jeryl Griesing,

East Northport

A Nassau County map of the number of COVID-19 cases by neighborhood would be an important step to fight this pandemic [“A silent Island as virus shutdown takes effect,” News, March 24]. We need to know where the problems exist so we can focus resources where needed. Targeted interventions would be needed to contain this disease in neighborhoods with higher numbers of cases. These areas may be unaware they are hotspots and at greater risk. Then something can be done.

Martine Hackett,

Uniondale

Editor’s note: The writer is director of Public Health Programs at Hofstra University.