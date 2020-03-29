Quarantine proves human connection is essential

The quarantine plus restrictions and closing of social gathering places and events has brought many things to light: time to slow down, think and be introspective. Many who are quarantined are evaluating different things about their lives, whether they want to or need to. But one thing I’m sure most people are feeling, even craving, perhaps, is human connection and interaction. Human connection is simply a vital part of life, and this quarantine has brought that into sharp focus.

Humans are not solitary by nature, and life is meant to be experienced and shared.

The irony of all this is that even before isolating and quarantining ourselves, we were already social distancing ourselves without realizing it — choosing to look down at our phone instead of engaging life and people, typing a text over grabbing a coffee with face-to-face conversation. There is no doubt this quarantine will have a negative impact on many people economically, but, hopefully, it’s also an eye-opener for some regarding the importance of social connecting. That’s never been more obvious than during these troubling times.

Bob Wolf,

Rockville Centre

I am angry. Once again, New Yorkers have to beg for help [“NY infection rates are doubling every 3 days,” News, March 25]. I haven’t forgotten that after 9/11 we had to fight to get the appropriate security funding. How many years did it take the 9/11 first responders to be assured that they would get medical help they would need. How come there was no tweet from President Donald Trump to push through that bill? We had to beg again for that help. Then came superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Irene, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz fought against New York getting aid because he said it would be wasted. Then, when Texas was hit by a hurricane, Cruz was instrumental in Texas getting the help it needed. No begging required. We pay more federal taxes here than almost all other states, but when we need help, they fight against us. Now we are in a critical, life-threatening situation and again we have to beg for help. I plan to remember this in the coming elections.

Peggy Fallon,

Glen Cove

A great source of face masks would be all the auto body shop suppliers throughout Long Island and the metro area.

Steven Fusco,

Baldwin

For many, going to school is for learning and socializing. For others, it is a refuge from an unsafe home environment. To add to possibly tenuous home situations, families now struggle with economic hardship, job loss and increasing isolation. With many children out of the sight of caring school professionals, some children are at greater risk of harm.

Yes, we need to socially distance from one another, but it doesn’t mean that we need to emotionally distance ourselves. Let’s safely look out for one another, and if you “see something, say something.” You might save a child’s life.

Patti Cathers,

Roslyn

Editor’s note: The writer is director of Program and Volunteer Services for Child Abuse Prevention Services.

Your article on the frustration and disappointment for many scholar-athletes who may not get scholarships because many sporting events have been canceled [“Soaring uncertainties,” Sports, March 26] prompted an idea. Could Long Island high school sports authorities set up special track meets with limited referees, starter, judges and medical personnel in attendance? Each school sends its top three athletes in each event. Only two competitors on the track at a time. Mats by the pole vault get cleaned after each attempt. If not this, there must be a way to give the students who toiled for many years opportunities to continue education by earning a scholarship since many could not attend college without it.

Larry Duncklee,

Riverhead

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration should definitely postpone utility rate hikes [“Commission eyes utility rate-increase delays,” News, March 25]. The last thing we should do in this crisis is give more money to New York American Water and National Grid. Most important, we shouldn’t approve a rate hike for National Grid to build more fracked gas pipelines that we don’t want or need. If the COVID-19 crisis has taught us anything, it is that our water and energy systems should be owned by the public and operated in the public interest, to ensure that these essential resources are affordable, accessible, and sustainable.

Margaret Maher,

Merrick

Editor’s note: The writer is a volunteer for activist group Food & Water Action.

With the passage of the coronavirus relief package totaling $2 trillion that we don’t have, I trust that all the political naysayers regarding “socialism” will heretofore keep their mouths closed.

John P. Schmidt,

Ridge

The media’s reaction to a counter-narrative from President Donald Trump is typical of the left’s reaction to those on the right with dissenting voices: Shut them up. So only the left has science on its side? Scientists’ disagreements aside, how about the still-low U.S. death toll from the coronavirus? How about the lack of comparisons with deaths suffered every day from causes we can’t or choose not to control? Why are they not relevant to the discussion of returning to normalcy? We’re told this is different — it could result in hundreds of thousands of deaths. Soon we will know. If deaths increase at a decreasing rate, we have our answer and I believe we could return to work shortly thereafter the way China has.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if Trump’s alternative universe of facts turns out to be on the mark and he’s returned to office because liberals overplayed their hand, motivated not only by fear but a subconscious desire to prolong the crisis?

Keith Grubman,

Bellmore

The altered reality that President Donald Trump lives in is becoming more apparent each day as this COVID-19 pandemic spreads across our nation [“Trump declines to use powers,” News, March 26]. He equates himself as a “wartime president” but refuses to act like one, not invoking the Defense Production Act, which would mobilize companies to manufacture badly needed resources such as masks, ventilators, hospital gowns and virus tests. His unconscionable lack of leadership is accelerating the deaths of medical providers and patients alike.

Martin Geller,

Manhasset

The question is: What matters [“A silent island as virus shutdown takes effect,” News, March 24]? How did you answer the question six months ago? How do you answer the question today? How do you hope to answer the question six to 12 months from now?

David M. Weiss,

Northport