Preparation key to beat COVID-19

I read with competing levels of disappointment and anger that President Donald Trump refuses to use the full power of the federal government to defeat the coronavirus [“Trump declines to use powers,” News, March 26].

So many experts report that our response should be national in scope and that aid should be regionally proportionate based upon severity of impact. One can only wonder what is preventing the president from pulling out all the stops when it comes to helping us on Long Island and in New York City, where we are sustaining the greatest number of cases and deaths by far. It’s been said, “It’s good to be king,” which represents how the president has often executed his position. It appears he’s having even more fun playing God.

Joe Cauchi,

Garden City

We are told of the need for ventilators for the expected surge in coronavirus cases, especially in this state [“Urgent need for ventilators in NY,” Editorial, March 25]. There is great concern that the supply won’t meet the demand in time. Anything that can supplement the ventilator functions should be investigated. Many people use CPAP machines for sleep apnea. For some, these machines represent an increased comfort level but not necessarily a life-or-death need. Their design could be evaluated and, with fast modifications, might be used to supplement ventilators in intensive care units. If viable, CPAP owners could lend or donate their machines to desperate patients.

William J. Leonhardt,

East Patchogue

The danger of the coronavirus to correction officers and other employees in jails cannot be overstated [“Police, jail officers positive for virus,” News, March 26]. People housed in close quarters, the prevalence of unsanitary conditions, and the lack of access to handwashing make jails a breeding ground for contagious diseases. A coronavirus outbreak at Rikers Island or any other local jail would result in numerous deaths and would spread to the larger community, placing more strain on an already overburdened health system.

Further, at least 17 cases have been identified at the Nassau County Correctional Center and one at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Some are concerned that large-scale release would pose a risk to public safety. However, supervised release and pretrial supervision, which are utilized in state and federal courts and can include electronic monitoring, will address this concern.

Releasing prisoners and limiting additions to the jails would lessen the danger of spreading the virus and benefit the persons released and those still being held as well as the jail workers, their families and the community.

Seymour W. James Jr.,

Sag Harbor

Editor’s note: The writer is a former attorney-in-chief of The Legal Aid Society of New York City and former president of the New York State Bar Association.

During this emergency [“NY infection rates are doubling every 3 days,” News, March 25], Family Service League is working diligently to maintain necessities and provide vital resources for those most susceptible. Facing mental health or addiction issues can be overwhelming, especially combined with the additional stress of COVID-19. FSL’s DASH Crisis Care Center and hotline are available 24/7. It is a beacon of hope for Suffolk County children and adults struggling to cope with extreme mental health conditions or addiction abuse. Suffolk residents may call the 24-hour hotline at 631-952-3333, visit fsl-li.org, or go to the DASH Crisis Care Center, 90 Adams Ave. in Hauppauge. FSL is vigilantly following suggested safety protocols. as it remains committed to providing quality mental health care, counseling via telehealth, addiction treatment, shelter for 600+ people facing homelessness every night, and care coordination to thousands of children and adults over the coming weeks and months.Our Long Island neighbors can turn to FSL for support during this challenging time.

Karen Boorshtein,

Huntington

Editor’s note: The writer is president and CEO of the Family Service League.

We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, and we have little control [“A silent Island as virus shutdown takes effect,” News, March 24]. We can only do what we can and hope.

What we need to understand, though, is something most of us never think of: Many people live in uncertainty and fear every day. They may not know where they will be tomorrow, or where their next meal will come from. They can’t be sure of their future. They can’t be sure of anything.

How many people have no access to medical care? How many have children they can’t clothe or feed? How many families live in violent areas, or have no fresh water or electricity?

Yes, for all of us right now, things may seem bleak. We’re grappling with uncertainty for perhaps the first time in our lives. But we have the ability to prepare. Assistance is available. When this is over, we’ll be OK. We’ll go to restaurants and movies. For many, however, the difficulties will continue. They’ll keep struggling and trying to endure. And when we remember this time, we’ll be thankful it’s over.

But will we remember them?

Elizabeth Aquino,

Amityville