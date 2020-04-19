Differing views of Governor Cuomo

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s problems have yet to come. He has been referred to of late as “presidential,” a real leader in dealing with the coronavirus. He is now the governor of an insolvent state that I believe will present him with problems that make the pandemic look like a mild cold. Who will not get paid or funded when the state does not have the money — employees, pensioners, Medicare expenses, education, bond holders, social programs?

New York already leads the nation in people leaving the state, much to do with extraordinarily high taxes and fees. Good luck with raising the taxes or waiting for a federal government bailout of a budget deficit hole the size of Texas. Cuomo again will be in the spotlight trying to explain a decade of overspending, overborrowing and overtaxing.

Donna Jennings,

Floral Park

Where’s President Franklin D. Roosevelt when we need him? When Pearl Harbor was bombed, he didn’t tell Hawaii to defend itself and make its own weapons while the federal government would see what it could do to help. He was proactive, mustering resources to fight the enemy. When Roosevelt saw Europe’s warfare, he initiated the Lend-Lease program, which helped stabilize our Allies till we entered the war. If England fell, Europe would fall — similar to pandemic hot spots such as New York.

Today, we have a president who has 50 “generals,” governors whom he tells to figure out themselves the logistics against our common enemy, the pandemic. We have a president who in 2017 eliminated the department in charge of investigating pandemics and, it’s been said, didn’t read or follow the “pandemic manual” developed in 2016. He stated in February that the degree of coronavirus was fake news and now uses his one- to two-hour daily meetings to give disjointed and, in many instances, incorrect information.

One of President Donald Trump’s generals, the governor of New York, gives concise information, including PowerPoint presentations anyone can follow. Maybe Trump should record Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s meetings and repeat what Cuomo says.

Tom Wingenfeld,

Lynbrook