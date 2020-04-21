Pelosi slowed stimulus bill passing

The delay in passing the U.S. Senate stimulus bill [“Tensions rise over stimulus,” News, March 24] was primarily due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi trying to get extraneous amendments added to the legislation. These included new carbon emissions requirements for airlines, election reforms and a requirement that corporate loan recipients provide gender, race and ethnic makeup of their board members. Getting more aid to health workers as well as oversight of corporate loans were subsequently worked out between Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but it would have occurred earlier without Pelosi’s interference.

Dennis Rosenberg,

Oceanside

People need to take restrictions seriously

Many Americans are rightfully taking the COVID-19 regulations seriously, but some are ignorantly not doing so. On Sunday, I drove to West Neck Beach in Lloyd Harbor and saw a group of cars parked with all of the young occupants in one car. The Governor of Oklahoma was out taking selfies among the many mall goers.This type of social irresponsibility, if it continues, will affect a great many Americans. You can be arrested or fined for irresponsible behavior, such as drunken driving or speeding, that endangers the public.

We are about to spend billions of taxpayer dollars to send relief payments to displaced workers and shuttered businesses. Why would checks be sent to anyone ignoring the safety and well-being of other Americans? State and county police should check the driver’s licenses or other identification of those ignoring the federal and state emergency mandates and send their names to officials who would ensure that the U.S. Treasury withhold payments. The same should hold true for states where restaurants and businesses have essentially ignored the warnings. Counties and towns must effectively manage the public health risk. Penalize the offenders.

Rich Adrian,

Huntington

New chant for local sports fans

As a former resident of New York State and Sag Harbor, I fervently hope that the federal government’s rescue and stimulus package is disbursed to all of those temporarily unemployed and businesses that have been affected [“$2T virus rescue package agreement,” News, March 26].

To fans of the Knicks, Nets, Yankees and Mets, , NYC FC when sports events resume, please cheer at events, “Everybody wash your hands,” to replace “Everybody clap your hands,” and if people say this at least five times when washing their hands they will be doing a public service as well as meeting the current guidelines.

Gilbert Whisnant,

Jamestown, N.C.

Ice cream trucks an essential business?

Spring is in the air. So is the coronavirus. One of spring’s familiar sounds should not be the soft serve ice cream siren song, calling children of all ages to gather closely for the “very essential” custard needed for nutritional sustenance. I resent that I, like many, follow the safety rules for all, while not everyone is clearly abiding by the same rules.

Herb Hesse,

Holbrook

Addiction help even harder now

There’s been an epidemic on Long Island before this pandemic: addiction [“Recovering addicts face risks,” News, April 2]. As the world continues to quarantine and people remain separated, alcoholics in recovery have adapted seamlessly to these trying times. Churches and town buildings are almost all closed now, leaving alcoholics/addicts in recovery with nowhere to hold meetings.

For us, to drink or use is to die. Massive text threads were formed immediately, notifying all those who want recovery to come to a certain location at a certain time. We meet in parking lots, fields, parks, beaches, etc. Sometimes, it’s three people, other groups have had upward of 50. We sit in lawn chairs in large circles, bundled up, six feet apart from each other and hold strong to our sobriety. It’s an ethical dilemma, of course. We should not be congregating, but those who are still active will know: Your addiction doesn’t “turn off” because of a pandemic, and neither should your sobriety. Online meetings have proven helpful for some, but for most, sitting face-to-face with other addicts/alcoholics and, most important, being there for the newcomer is what best helps us keep the bottle down — one day at a time.

Zachary Matuk,

Miller Place

I’m sober 7 years tomorrow, I’m 28 years old and want the people of our community to know that help is still out there as inpatient rehabs are closing their doors.

Thank you to all who make it possible that we receive Newsday every day, especially to those who deliver the paper. We are most grateful to get the world and local news, especially since we are homebound.

Maureen Hurley,

Port Jefferson

On the proper side of the road

These days, when keeping social distance is so important, shouldn’t we stress the rules of the road in which pedestrians walk on the left side, facing traffic, while bicyclists ride on the right side in the same direction as traffic? I have not seen this mentioned and see both pedestrians and bicyclists doing just the opposite while walking in my neighborhood.

Philip Morvillo,

Huntington Station